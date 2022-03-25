It’s official: the Nothing Phone (1) is on its way

The Nothing Phone (1) has been officially announced (and named) following a slew of leaks and teasers which didn’t reveal anything at all. Nothing founder, Carl Pei, described it as a “pivotal moment" in the company’s keynote yesterday, where a few eagerly awaited specifications were disclosed.

This is it. It’s now official. 🚨This summer we will be launching our first ever smartphone - phone (1). 📱While it is going to be unlike anything you have seen, and I am super excited about it, this is just the start of the Nothing story. 👇 pic.twitter.com/5CGKf3sNklMarch 23, 2022 See more

Nothing Phone (1): Specifications

Let’s just start by saying “The Truth” event didn’t reveal all – it was more of an official announcement come extended teaser. Launch wise, Nothing has told us to expect the phone in summer 2022 – so the earliest we can realistically hope for is June.

You’ve speculated, and now you know.Nothing phone (1) is officially coming.It’s unlike anything else.Summer 2022.Sign up for the latest updates on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7. pic.twitter.com/Lo4UPkk7MTMarch 23, 2022 See more

Nothing haven’t given us a glimpse of the actual phone yet but it has revealed the logo that will feature on the back of the device. The teaser video suggests this logo might be illuminated with the case having a degree of transparency. This would make since as Nothing Ear (1) earbuds also have transparent elements.

We know that the Nothing Phone (1) will run on a Snapdragon chipset, but the company hasn’t said which one – yep, it was a very cloak and dagger announcement. Pei also spoke about Nothing’s partnership with Qualcomm, saying it would help "to fuel phone (1)'s powerful and energy efficient experience with fast connectivity speeds." We have taken this to mean Nothing Phone (1) will offer 5G connectivity.

"It delivers the optimal processing power and RAM for the exact app you're using, while learning from your usage,” Pei said at the event. "By caching in the RAM, the apps you use the most will launch faster. The apps you're not using, but take up resources in the background, will be closed," he added, but nothing solid on RAM allocation was disclosed.

First iterations of the home and lock screens of Nothing OS, which will be used on the Nothing Phone (1) (Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing Phone (1): NothingOS

The Nothing Phone (1) will run the Android operating system with an interface overlay the company are aptly calling NothingOS. Users will get access to all Andriod apps, with the overlay offering a branded experience which includes bespoke sounds and fonts.

“The hub for your digital life” Carl Pei, Nothing

Nothing founder, Carl Pei has described it as "the best of Android, combined with our iconic design language. The hub for your digital life.” "We started by keeping what you love about stock Android, and removed the bloatware," Pei also stated.

We expect further details to be announced over the next few months.

Read more

Best Motorola phones

iPhone 14: Everything we know so far

Best iPhones for photographers

Best USB-C hubs

Best camera phone

Best budget camera phone

Best camera for TikTok

Best camera for Instagram