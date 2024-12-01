It's a shame you're not hardcore enough for this DSLR – it's £300 off for Cyber Monday

There are some cameras that, if someone sees you using them, they know you're a photographer who means business. This is one of those cameras – and it's one of the best Cyber Monday camera deals I've seen, being discounted by £300.

The mighty Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome is just £1,949 right now. This camera spends a lot of time on the backorder list, so it won't be around at this price for long!

One of the best cameras for black-and-white photography, the Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome only shoots mono images – making it the most hardcore DSLR camera you can buy.

Its 25.73MP APS-C monochrome sensor has been fine-tuned to deliver black-and-white images with levels of rich gradation and extra-fine sharpness that aren't possible with a color sensor.

While the camera might seem "restricted" in this sense, there is nothing held back in terms of its technology. The back-illuminated sensor has a maximum sensitivity of ISO 1.6 million, for supreme shooting ability.

And it lacks an anti-aliasing filter to deliver the finest levels of detail – though an AA filter effect can be achieved to suppress moiré using the in-body image stabilization system, which also provides 5.5 stops of shake compensation.

This camera means business like no other – its only rivals are the Leica M11 Monochrom and Phase One IQ4, both of which cost thousands more even without the Cyber Monday sale. So, at this price, the K-3 Mark III Monochrome is an even better bargain than ever!

