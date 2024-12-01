It's a shame you're not hardcore enough for this DSLR – it's £300 off for Cyber Monday

By
published

The world's most hardcore DSLR camera has been slashed by £300 for Cyber Monday. Can you handle it?

Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome against a black background with the text &quot;Great price&quot;
(Image credit: Pentax)

There are some cameras that, if someone sees you using them, they know you're a photographer who means business. This is one of those cameras – and it's one of the best Cyber Monday camera deals I've seen, being discounted by £300.

The mighty Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome is just £1,949 right now. This camera spends a lot of time on the backorder list, so it won't be around at this price for long!

Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome
Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome: was £2,249.99 now £1,949 at Amazon

This camera only shoots black-and-white, and the black-and-whites it shoots are just jaw-dropping thanks to its dedicated 25.73 MP monochrome APS-C sensor. It also has 5.5 stops of image stabilization and a maximum ISO of 1.6 million!

View Deal

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

James has 22 years experience as a journalist, serving as editor of Digital Camera World for 6 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.

