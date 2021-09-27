Is Hasselblad launching a new camera tomorrow, to celebrate its 80th birthday?

Hasselblad could be launching a new H System camera tomorrow – or at least, that's our wishful thinking, after watching the manufacturer's new teaser video.

Titled "Beyond Classic", the teaser bears the date 28 September 2021 with a 13:00 CEST – that's tomorrow at 07:00 EST / 12:00 BST / 21:00 AEST.

The video appears to show a lens barrel featuring the cutout "H" patterning that fits the design language of the Hasselblad H system, with a short reveal of a Hasselblad badge similar to that on the side of classic-shaped bodies like the Hasselblad 907X.

It seems reasonable, therefore, to assume that this is a part of the H system product line, rather than a successor to the Hasselblad X1D II 50C. So what exactly could that look like?

For those unfamiliar with Hasselblad's product lines, the H System is the manufacturer's top-end series of professional medium format DSLR cameras. And unlike the company's X system, or the Fujifilm GFX line, these cameras boast true medium format sensors, which are larger than the cropped sensors seen in the likes of the Fujifilm GFX 100S.

"The highly professional H System represents the ultimate in image quality and resolution with 100 and 400-megapixel solutions," says the official blurb from Hasselblad.

"A completely modular design, H System cameras can be easily combined with multiple accessories, lenses, and backs, offering flexibility and convenience for a range of photographic needs."

The current king of the H series is the Hasselblad H6D-400C – a $48,000 / £43,500 camera capable of whopping 400MP images, albeit by pixel shift technology. Could we be seeing a successor to the 400C, with a brand new camera back?

Could Hasselblad even be bringing the mirrorless revolution to the H System, and give us a mirrorless version of the 100C or 400C? Wit the announcement in 24 hours, we won't have to wait long to find out…

