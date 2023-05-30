Is a Canon zoomable teleconverter in the pipeline?

Rumors are abound that Canon is going to launch a zoomable teleconverter – and this looks like it might be a world's first, at least from a mainstream camera brand. The rumored Canon teleconverter will be able to zoom between 1.0x, 1.5x, and 2.0x magnifications all in one device!

This isn't the first time we have seen this device, way back in 2020, Canon filed a patent for this very teleconverter, showing how the converter would work with Canon's superzoom lenses, as well as demonstrating how Canon might be able to squeeze image stabilization and a neutral density filter into the teleconverter as well!

We haven't heard much about this fabled device since, but now Canon Rumors has been told that it is looking likely to go into production, with a release set sometime towards the end of Q4 2023, or maybe slipping into Q1 2024.

Patent drawing for a zoomable Canon teleconverter. (Image credit: Canon Rumors)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Canon Rumors have also been told the new teleconverter will not come cheap. Canon currently offers separate teleconverters with the Canon RF 1.4x and Canon RF 2.0x, combined these cost around $1,100, but with the complex build and design of a zoomable teleconverter, we would not be surprised to see this rumored new teleconverter maybe come in at an even higher price.

This 1.0x-2.0x teleconverter is rumored to be announced alongside the long-awaited Canon 200-500mm lens and would be a perfect companion for that lens, offering a massive focal range of 200-1000mm. Although any teleconverter would likely work with all of Canon's existing "big white" lens range, with the potential exception of the Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 IS USM lens, which was been so far incompatible with existing extenders.

This is a really exciting development for any wildlife or sports photographer, allowing an extended reach without having to constantly swap back and forth between extenders, or between two separate cameras, as well as a nice space saving in any kit bag.

Hopefully, with a potentially impending release later this year, we won't have to wait too much longer to see this teleconverter for ourselves.

