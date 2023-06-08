Irix finally launches Sony-fit lenses, as 15mm wideangle and 150mm macro get mirrorless E-mount release

Irix is a relatively new lens company, but it has produced some great lenses in the last few years - but up until now they have only been available for DSLRs or for cinema cameras. Now, at last, it is joining the mirrorless revolution with Sony-fit versions of two of its best-loved prime lenses. The Irix 15mm f/2.4 Dragonfly wide-angle and Irix 150mm f/1.8 Macro Dragonfly will go on sale this month.

(Image credit: Irix)

The full-frame 15mm f/2.4 Dragonfly is an updated version of the Irix 15mm f/2.4 Firefly and the Irix 15mm f/2.4 Blackstone which were available for Canon and Nikon DSLR cameras. This time the lens is only available in the one finish - made of magnesium aluminum alloy combined with a high-quality composite - and its Dragonfly name brings it in line with other lenses in the Irix catalog.

The new version features “Click / Declick” switch which allows for smooth stepless iris adjustments that are particularly useful when shooting video.

(Image credit: Irix)

The 150mm Macro lens offer upto 1:1 magnification and is a revised version of the existing Irix 150mm f/2.8 Macro 1:1 Dragonfly - and again offers the declickable aperture ring.

The Irix 15mm f/2.4 Dragonfly for Sony will retail for $675/£675, and the Irix 150mm Macro 1:1 f/288 Dragonfly will sell for $695/£695. Both lenses are expected to go on sale from June 20.

