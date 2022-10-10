iPhone SE 4 rumored to come with a 6.1-inch notched LCD

Apple cut the iPhone Mini for the new iPhone 14 series (opens in new tab), effectively letting the new Phone SE (2022) (opens in new tab), the company’s most affordable phone to date, take its place. Now we have new intel, courtesy of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young (opens in new tab), via MacRumors (opens in new tab), which says the fourth generation iPhone SE will feature a 6.1-inch LCD display with a notch cut-out at the top of the display.

Speaking to MacRumors, Young, who has a good reputation for Apple intel, said that he'd revised his expectations for the fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ and was now expecting Apple to release the new affordable iPhone with a 6.1-inch LCD display and a hole-shaped cut-out for the front-facing camera, rather than a 5.7-inch screen as he'd previously said.

It has not been said whether the forth gen ‌iPhone SE‌'s notch will contain a TrueDepth camera array to facilitate Face ID, as seen on other iPhone models. It’s possible, but perhaps more likely that Apple will stick with Touch ID as per previous models, in order to keep production costs down.

We update our camera rumors hub regularly at Digital Camera World, and this new intel will be added to the mix. Let's take a look at the design rumors...

Apple iPhone SE 4: Design

Information from Chinese site MyDrivers, via MacRumors, and respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple is planning to add a ‌Touch ID‌ side button to the ‌iPhone SE‌, as seen on iPad Air and iPad mini. Indeed, moving to an all-screen design would mean there'd now be no space for a capacitive ‌Touch ID‌ Home button in smartphone's bottom bezel.

According to various rumors, the ‌new iPhone SE‌ will feature an ‌iPhone‌ XR-like design, which would mean no home button. As the SE models so far have always featured recycled designs of older models, we think this seems likely. The ‌iPhone‌ XR featured a 6.1-inch LCD display, the same size as the display Young says we will see on the next iPhone SE‌.

