iPhone 14 Pro models tipped to benefit from higher quality ultrawide cameras

With just a week to go until Apple launches the iPhone 14 (opens in new tab), the rumors are coming in thick and fast – only yesterday did we report on the new flagship being tipped to boast Apple’s long-rumored satellite connectivity feature (opens in new tab).

Now, trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (opens in new tab) has said, via Twitter, that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will feature new ultrawide camera sensors, which can capture 1.4µm-sized pixels – resulting in greater detail and better low-light performance, than possible with the 1.0µm-sized pixels found on the iPhone 13 Pro (opens in new tab).

(3/4)I predict two iPhone 14 Pro models' ultra-wide cameras will upgrade to 1.4µm (vs. iPhone 13 Pro's 1.0µm). CIS (CMOS image sensor), VCM (voice coil motor), and CCM (compact camera module) have a significant unit price increase in this upgrade, with about 70%, 45%, and 40%.August 30, 2022 See more

A jump to 1.4µm pixels in the iPhone 14 Pro models from 1.0µm pixels in the iPhone 13 Pro models for their ultrawide cameras is a significant jump and something to (potentially) get very excited about.

According to Kuo, the new CMOS imaging sensor will be joined by a new voice coil motor (VCM) and a new compact camera module. He tweets that these “have a significant unit price increase in this upgrade, with about 70 %, 45%, and 40%.” In an additional tweet, the respected analyst reveals Sony will supply the CMOS sensors, Minebea and Largan will take care of the VCM and LG will supply the main compact camera module.

(4/4)Other components' price increases are limited. Sony (CIS), Minebea (first VCM supplier), Largan (second supplier), and LG Innotek (CCM) are the significant beneficiaries of the ultra-wide camera upgrade.August 30, 2022 See more

Camera sensor upgrade to 48MP

Other likely-to-be-true rumors surrounding the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are new main sensor, with a significant upgrade from 12MP to 48MP, coming via a TrendForce (opens in new tab) report. It’s said that Apple will support both 48MP and 12MP shooting modes to allow for 48MP images to be captured in well-lit conditions and 12MP images in lower light, giving users the option to choose.

Another exciting leak, which we really hope will be true, points towards Apple finally taking the front-facing selfie camera seriously and equipping the upcoming flagship with a higher tech unit. This phone rumor (opens in new tab) comes courtesy of Korean site ET News (opens in new tab) who has published a series of reports on the Apple supply chain, with this latest one providing information from “industry sources” on Apple using products from Korean LG Innotek's for the iPhone, rather than iPhone 15 as originally planned. The upgrade is said to come at a price however: “Apple originally planned to install LG Innotek's products on the front camera of the iPhone 15, which is scheduled to be released next year, but recently moved the schedule forward hurriedly. It is understood that there had been quality problems from Chinese camera manufacturers during the quality tests.” ET News go on to say while the front-facing camera had been regarded as a low-cost part by Apple it is now high-cost.

The most significant part of this leak is the mention of the switch to LG Innotek meaning the iPhone 14’s selfie snapper will at last feature autofocus – a missing feature which has seriously let Apple down in the past. This ties in with earlier information (opens in new tab) provided Ming-Chi Kuo (opens in new tab) back in April when he tweeted that the upcoming series of iPhones will feature two key upgrades to the front-facing camera: autofocus and a bigger aperture on the lens.

(1/2)The front camera of four new iPhone 14 models in 2H22 would likely upgrade to AF (autofocus) & about f/1.9 aperture (vs. iPhone 13's FF (fixed-focus) and f/2.2).April 19, 2022 See more

Only a week to go to find out if Kuo is right on both or either account and indeed which of the other iPhone 14 rumors and leaks turn out to be legit.

