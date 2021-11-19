iPhone 14 Pro: Apple to add a USB-C port?

Although the iPhone 14 isn’t expected until September 2022, now that the iPhone 13 family has been released, the new phone has already started to leak. In a new and exciting twist, iDrop News has announced it has received new information, from “several sources familiar with the matter, who wish to remain anonymous”, that Apple could bring a USB-C port to the Pro model of the next iPhone.

USB-C as standard

With both the Biden-Harris Administration and the European Union pushing for USB-C ports in all devices and potentially getting ready to fine technology companies who don’t adhere, it makes sense for Apple to finally include a USB-C and avoid future legal problems.

Adding the port to Pro iPhones first would be a clever way of meeting the criteria for USB-C, as Apple could potentially argue it has started the transition to leave Lightning behind. USB-C ports would then potentially be filtered into to low-end iPhones in the next few years.

Transfer speeds

Like the iPhone 13 Pro, the 14 Pro will allow users to record footage in ProRes, and that uses up a lot of space. This Pro feature, that allows video shooting at a high-end level, will require it to be exported to a computer to edit it and that becomes a bit of an issue with Lightning, as it uses USB 2.0 speeds. Professionals who wish to shoot hours worth of footage with Pro iPhones will be looking at hours worth of transfer times with Lightning but if Apple switched to USB that would be reduced to minutes – it’s a no-brainer really!

Protecting the environment is one of Apple’s core values and for this reason alone the company won’t be able to stick to Lightning. Undeniably, if there was only one type of connector for all smartphones – USB-C – it would certainly help the environment.

You can read everything we know about the iPhone 14 so far, but we will certainly keep you updated as more information comes to light.





