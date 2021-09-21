iPhone 14: Everything we know so far

The iPhone 14 might still be over a year away, but that doesn't mean that the iPhone 14 rumors aren't already swirling! Now that the iPhone 13 family has been launched, we expect to see even more leaks appear over the upcoming months. With the iPhone 13 featuring incremental updates in some areas, we're interested to see what the iPhone 14 could bring to the table.

With rumors pointing towards a 48MP camera sensor and a new punch-hole design that will finally get rid of the front-facing camera notch, it looks like we certainly won't be disappointed! Discover the latest iPhone 14 rumors below…

Traditionally, Apple has released its iPhone handsets in its annual September event. While 2020 was a little different (thought to be due to the pandemic), 2021 saw Apple return to its traditional September timeline, announcing the iPhone 13 series on 14 September. We would assume that we'll be likely to see the iPhone 14 arrive at around the same point next year in 2022.

Meanwhile, we haven't seen any specific rumors or leaks regarding the pricing for the iPhone 14, but we would expect it to be in line with the iPhone 13 family. You can pick up the iPhone 13 for £779 / $799 / AU$1,349, the iPhone 13 mini for £649 / $699 / AU$1,199, the iPhone 13 Pro for £949 / $999 / AU$1,699 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max for £1,049 / $1,099 / $1,849.

The iPhone 13 Pro models featured some significant upgrades to the rear camera module – but these could pale in comparison to the rumored 48MP sensor reportedly destined for the iPhone 14 Pro models. (Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 14 rumors

Latest rumors: After the announcement of the iPhone 13 series, we're already starting to hear some interesting tidbits of information for the iPhone 14 models. Apparently, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared insight (via 9to5Mac) into what we could expect from the iPhone 14 in an investors note.

Aligning with a previous rumor (see below), it seems that the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a new punch-hole display for the front-facing camera. We're also set to see a "new and more affordable" 6.7" iPhone, which could potentially replace the iPhone XX Mini that's been present for the previous two generations.

Meanwhile, we're continuing to see rumors of a 48MP wide angle camera – although it seems that this may be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

Interestingly, it also looks as if we could be due a new iPhone SE in 2022 – one that will apparently include 5G support.

With some fresh colors for the iPhone 13, will we also see some new colors appear for the iPhone 14 too? (Image credit: Apple)

Older rumors: While the iPhone 13 series had minimal updates to some of its systems, it seems that the 2022 iPhone 14 could be a significant and exciting upgrade. A report from Ming Chi Kuo, via MacRumors, says that: "We believe that the camera quality of the new 2H22 iPhone will elevate mobile phone camera photography to a new level".

Apparently, the 2022 iPhone model will feature 48MP output and 12MP output simultaneously, with the sensor size increasing from 1.7-micron pixels (as seen in the current iPhone 12) to 2.5-micron pixels. According to MacRumors, the 108MP camera unit in Samsung's arsenal is only 2.4-micron pixels, which means that Apple could be set to produce the best camera phone on the market in 2022 (as long as no other manufacturer beats them to the punch!).

Ming Chi Kuo also suggests that, while we'll see an iPhone 13 mini, we shouldn't expect to see a mini version of the 2022 iPhone 14. Instead, Apple is reported to be developing a pair of 6.7" phones with pro and non-pro features instead.

