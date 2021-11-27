Immortalize your favourite shots with these Black Friday printer deals

Black Friday camera deals will keep on coming throughout the weekend, before morphing into the best Cyber Monday camera deals.

Few things are as satisfying as creating a physical copy of your favourite photo, so finding the right printer for the job is just as important as finding the best camera. And while digital photography allows you to store thousands of photos on a teeny tiny memory card, nothing beats framing and hanging a high-quality print.

While printing adds additional costs to your workflow, Black Friday affords you the perfect opportunity to snap up a bargain. From all-in-one solutions for your office to fun portable devices, here are some options.

But before you get sidetracked, here are some printers and accessories that are worth a gander. And if you’re into making your own greetings cards or framing a few prints for the family, you’ve just enough time to get printing before Christmas…

Black Friday printer deals: US

Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer | was $144 | now $99.99

Save $44 at Amazon This portable printer is a great phone accessory – allowing you to get instant prints of the shots you take on your mobile. You get 2 x 3-inch photos with peel and stick backing - ideal for scrapbooking or personalizing your possessions with memorable pictures.

Canon Photo Paper Pro Luster (13 x 19", 50 Sheets) | Canon Photo Paper Pro Luster (13 x 19", 50 Sheets) | was $109 | now $59

Save $50 Treat your photos to this pack of Canon Photo Paper Pro Luster. Inside you’ll find 50 13x19" sheets of 255gsm paper, with a 10.2-mil thickness.

Canon PIXMA G4210 Wireless MegaTank All-in-One Inkjet Printer | Canon PIXMA G4210 Wireless MegaTank All-in-One Inkjet Printer | was $299.99 | now $249.99

Save $50 The Canon PIXMA G4210 is a wireless all-in-one inkjet printer with a 4800x1200-dpi resolution and a max print size of 8.5x14".

Epson Expression Photo XP-8600 Wireless printer | Epson Expression Photo XP-8600 Wireless printer | was $249.99 | now $199.99

Save $50 In this Black Friday deal on this Epson Expression Photo XP-8600 wireless inkjet printer, capable of wide format prints and can print a 4x6" image in just 10 seconds!

Canon PIXMA TS5020 | Canon PIXMA TS5020 | was $240 |now $200

Save $50 on a Canon PIXMA TS5020 wireless, home office all-in-one printer. Print, scan and copy at the touch of a button via wifi, AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, USB, SD Card, or even directly from the Cloud.

Polaroid Lab | Polaroid Lab | was $129 | now $99.99

Save $29.01 Want to print out your photos on real Polaroid film? With the Polaroid now, you can! Just place your phone on the cradle and turn any photo into a Polaroid shot.

Instax Link Wide (Grey) + film | Instax Link Wide (Grey) + film | was $174.90 | $169.94

Save $4.96 The latest Instax printer (only launched last month!) produces instant prints on large Instax Wide film, and you get two packs included in this bundle.

