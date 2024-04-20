Thinkware launches the ARC - its most compact dash cam yet

Thinkware has unveiled the start of a new series of dash cams, with what it claims to be its most compact model yet. The ARC is a dual-channel dashcam with front and rear cameras that both boast 2K video resolution with - 2560x1440 sensors that both record at 30fps. With both wide dynamic range (WDR) and Thinkware's latest Super Night Vision - the set-up promises to give you good results in the widest range of lighting conditions.

As well as offering a view of the road ahead and what is coming up behind you, the ARC offerings a range of features to keep an eye on your car even when you are not driving. The Parking Surveillance Mode does mean having to intall the kit professionally using the supplied hardwire kit... or if you prefer (and your vehicle supports it) you can use the optional OBD-II accessory and plug into the car's diagnostic port. The system can then record any movement or impact it detects when parked up - or create a timelapse recording at two frames per second.

The ARC has a built-in 2.7in touchscreen (Image credit: Thinkware)

You can record footage to a microSD card (a 32GB card comes with the kit), but can also review and download clips to your mobile phone using the Thinkware Dash Cam Link app. However, you can also watch your videos on the 2.7in touchscreen LCD on the front camera unit.

GPS comes as standard, which allows the unit to embed speed, time, and location with your recordings - and also give you speed limit alerts. Additional safety features include traffic light signal alerts, and front vehicle departure warnings.

The Thinkware ARC is on sale in North America immediately for $249.99 - with availability and pricing in other areas yet to be announce.

