Pentax K70 DSLR camera drops down to its best-ever price

By Sebastian Oakley
published

A great DSLR with IBIS and weatherproofing, the Pentax K-70 kit is now cheaper than it has ever been

Pentax K-70 DSLR deal
(Image credit: Pentax)

Decent DSLRs are becoming harder to find - and particularly so if you want to find a deal. But we have just spotted that Amazon has dropped the price on the Pentax K-70 , with its 18-50mm kit zoom, to what we think is the best price ever - down to  just £462.30.

One of the best Pentax cameras, the K-70 a brilliant all-round DSLR with weather sealing plus some tricks that you usually only find in mirrorless cameras – such as in-body image stabilization that's good for 4.5 stops of shake compensation. 

Image

Pentax K-70 + 18-55mm | was £518.65 | now £462.30
One of the few DSLRs with in-body stabilization, the K-70 turns non-stabilized lenses into rock-steady optics. The Pentax-DA L 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 WR gives a versatile 27.5-82.5mm equivalent focal range.

View Deal

