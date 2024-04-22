Pentax K70 DSLR camera drops down to its best-ever price

Decent DSLRs are becoming harder to find - and particularly so if you want to find a deal. But we have just spotted that Amazon has dropped the price on the Pentax K-70 , with its 18-50mm kit zoom, to what we think is the best price ever - down to just £462.30.

One of the best Pentax cameras, the K-70 a brilliant all-round DSLR with weather sealing plus some tricks that you usually only find in mirrorless cameras – such as in-body image stabilization that's good for 4.5 stops of shake compensation.

Pentax K-70 + 18-55mm | was £518.65 | now £462.30

One of the few DSLRs with in-body stabilization, the K-70 turns non-stabilized lenses into rock-steady optics. The Pentax-DA L 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 WR gives a versatile 27.5-82.5mm equivalent focal range.



Rugged of build to a semi-pro standard plus smart of design, the K-70 is probably the best all-round Pentax camera that enthusiast photographers can buy, by virtue of its weather resistant exterior being a rarity at its price. It comes with the weather-protected Pentax 18-55mm F3.5-5.6 DA SMC AL WR that is a great rugged partner for this camera.

Also handy is an in-body image stabilization system with an equivalent performance of 4.5EV stops, and for traditionalists the fact that its optical viewfinder features a near 100% field of view. It also offers an 11-point AF system with hybrid phase detection when shooting in live view.

Combine this with a variable angle LCD and pictorial output that requires very little in the way of adjustment, and the K-70 is one of the more reliable and consistent DSLRs you can buy at an affordable price.