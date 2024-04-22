Pentax K70 DSLR camera drops down to its best-ever price

Decent DSLRs are becoming harder to find - and particularly so if you want to find a deal. But we have just spotted that Amazon has dropped the price on the Pentax K-70 , with its 18-50mm kit zoom, to what we think is the best price ever - down to just £462.30.
One of the best Pentax cameras, the K-70 a brilliant all-round DSLR with weather sealing plus some tricks that you usually only find in mirrorless cameras – such as in-body image stabilization that's good for 4.5 stops of shake compensation.
Pentax K-70 + 18-55mm | was £518.65 | now £462.30
One of the few DSLRs with in-body stabilization, the K-70 turns non-stabilized lenses into rock-steady optics. The Pentax-DA L 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 WR gives a versatile 27.5-82.5mm equivalent focal range.