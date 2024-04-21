I photographed Jeremy Corbyn – and he was impressed by my camera

By James Artaius
published

"I don't get photographed with a Hasselblad very often!" said Jeremy Corbyn, as I gingerly took his portrait

Jeremy Corbyn, photographed by James Artaius
(Image credit: James Artaius)

You don't find a lot of politicians that are knowledgeable about cameras – other than the power they wield. In fact, for this very reason, many politicians do their best to stay away from cameras whenever possible. 

So it was with some surprise that I discovered, while taking a photograph of former opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, that the controversial politician recognized the camera I was using. And it was a niche one, too: the Hasselblad 907X & CFV 100C

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

