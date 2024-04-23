Gen AI is coming to Lightroom

By Tom May
published

With all the talk of Gen AI in Photoshop, we wondered if Lightroom had been forgotten... but Adobe is on the case

Cafe scene being edited in Lightroom
Cafe scene being edited in Lightroom (Image credit: Future)

Lightroom users have been left high and dry so far when it comes to generative AI. And indeed, at Adobe Max London this year there were no new Lightroom features announced at all – with a big emphasis on new Generative AI features in Photoshop.

But at Sneaks, Adobe were keen to express that they haven't forgotten about Lightroom users. And they announced that they're currently working on bringing the same generative AI features that are already in Photoshop to Lightroom too. Terry went on to show us an example of those in action. 

Tom May
Tom May

Tom May is a freelance writer and editor specializing in art, photography, design and travel. He has been editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. He has also worked for a wide range of mainstream titles including The Sun, Radio Times, NME, T3, Heat, Company and Bella.

