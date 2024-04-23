29 percent of women would run through a burning house to save photos, study finds

By Leonie Helm
published

"Photos can help connect to a memory of positive past experiences and connections" – MBACP senior accredited psychotherapist and clinical supervisor Cheryl Sandford

Woman running from burning building holding photo album
(Image generated using Adobe Firefly AI) (Image credit: Firefly)

A new study by tech retailer Currys asked more than 2,000 Brits throughout the United Kingdom about their photo-taking habits, and wholly unexpectedly the under-25s came out on top for photo printing. 

In the age of selfies and social media an incredible 87 percent of Brits younger than 25 admitted to printing off their photos, while only 76 percent of Boomers (those generally accepted to be aged 60 to 78) reportedly print out their photos. 

Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 


While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 


As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

