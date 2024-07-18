I'm not Gen Z, so I don't "get" the Kodak Pixpro FZ55… but if you do, it's in stock and slashed by $20!

In case you missed it, earlier this year the Kodak Pixpro FZ55 was almost single-handedly responsible for Kodak taking more market share than Canon, Nikon and Sony. This cult compact has been selling like hotcakes for months, but not only is it finally back in stock – it's been slashed in price for the Amazon Prime Day camera deals!

Right now the Kodak Pixpro FZ55 is available in black for just $99 at Amazon, and you can buy the red version for $109 at Adorama. Stocks of this camera are always fluctuating, so if you've been waiting for one then I suggest you pick it up right now before it sells out again!

Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (black) | was $119.99 | now $99.99

SAVE $20 at Amazon With its 16MP sensor, 1080P Full HD video, and 28-140mm-equiverlant lens the Kodak Pixpro FZ55 offers something that Gen-Z loves at a very affordable price point!

Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (red) | was $119.95 | now $109.95

SAVE $10 at Adorama. While specs remain the same if the vintage black colorway doesn't suit your tastes a deep red is also on offer saving you $10. However, it's a little more expensive in red when compared to its black counterpart

The Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (review) has become the hottest compact camera on the market – yes, even hotter than the Fujifilm X100IV!

Obviously it's not a competitor in terms of specs, as the Kodak only has a 16MP image sensor and tops out at 1080p video. But the low-fi specs result in a Y2K-esque aesthetic that is highly prized by Gen Z users – and its 28-140mm equivalent lens offers a practical 5x optical zoom that makes this an ideal take-anywhere everyday camera.

Again, this camera has been in hot demand forever – so if you or someone you know has been waiting for it to come back in stock (especially with a discount) then now is the time to snap one up!

