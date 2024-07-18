I'm not Gen Z, so I don't "get" the Kodak Pixpro FZ55… but if you do, it's in stock and slashed by $20!

The Kodak Pixpro FZ55 – the camera that outsold Canon, Nikon AND Sony – is now in stock with a $20 price cut!

In case you missed it, earlier this year the Kodak Pixpro FZ55 was almost single-handedly responsible for Kodak taking more market share than Canon, Nikon and Sony. This cult compact has been selling like hotcakes for months, but not only is it finally back in stock – it's been slashed in price for the Amazon Prime Day camera deals!

Right now the Kodak Pixpro FZ55 is available in black for just $99 at Amazon, and you can buy the red version for $109 at Adorama. Stocks of this camera are always fluctuating, so if you've been waiting for one then I suggest you pick it up right now before it sells out again!

Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (black) | was $119.99 | now $99.99 SAVE $20 at Amazon

Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (black) | was $119.99 | now $99.99
SAVE $20 at Amazon With its 16MP sensor, 1080P Full HD video, and 28-140mm-equiverlant lens the Kodak Pixpro FZ55 offers something that Gen-Z loves at a very affordable price point!

View Deal
Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (red) | was $119.95 | now $109.95 SAVE $10 at Adorama.

Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (red) | was $119.95 | now $109.95
SAVE $10 at Adorama. While specs remain the same if the vintage black colorway doesn't suit your tastes a deep red is also on offer saving you $10. However, it's a little more expensive in red when compared to its black counterpart 

View Deal
