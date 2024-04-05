I'm a Leica user and I'm blown away by TTArtisan lenses for the M-system

By Sebastian Oakley
published

TTArtisan is an amazing budget option for Leica-M users – I love mine, and I'm sure you will, too!

Sebastian Oakley with Leica M-E and TTartisan 50mm f/1.4 lens
(Image credit: Future)

When you think of Leica, you might think of a prestigious product in German history that is renowned for producing the best cameras ever made. Or you might hear the name of the red dot giant and think that they are extremely overpriced for what they are.

Well, I've found a way to enjoy my Leica cameras (I currently own two) without spending an absolute fortune in the process. This includes the initial purchase of the camera body or bodies, in my case, lenses, which is another massive investment that often gets overlooked when wanting to buy the best Leica cameras.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

