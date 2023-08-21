Ilford joins the fun with a new half-frame disposable camera

While many are enjoying the need to be shooting film and using some of the best film cameras on the market, we sometimes forget just how expensive shooting film can be, and that's where half-frame cameras really come into their own by allowing to shoot half a frame on a single roll of film extends your shooting capabilities, thus saving the cost of shooting film!

Ilford has come to the rescue to save your pocket and keep you shooting with the company's new Ilford Ilfocolor Rapid Half Frame, a half-frame single-use camera that gives you 54 shots before you stop, compared to the standard 27 shots you usually get on disposable cameras. Kodak has had recent success with its Ektar H35 low-cost film camera - and by making the Ilfocolor Rapid model disposable, Ilford can offer a cheaper alternative, with the film already preloaded

The Ilford camera is currently only on sale in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, but we are sure that it can only be a matter of time before this will be available in the US and Europe.

Half frame gives you twice the number of exposures from a roll of film than a standard 35mm camera (Image credit: Ilford)

This Ilfocolor Half Frame is loaded with 35mm 400 ISO film and produces 54 exposures – twice the number of shots per roll. As exposures are in portrait format (with the camera held conventionally), the Ilfocolor Half Frame is easier for viewing photos on portrait-oriented mobile devices.

The camera has a fixed focus 31mm lens with a scene-sharpening f/11 lens, which should deliver crisp images from 1m to infinity. Shutter speed is also fixed at 1/125 sec, eliminating the likelihood of camera shake and blurred photos.

While we reached out to Ilford Imaging about a potential date for this to be released in the US/Europe we are yet to hear back, but it certainly is a solution for those wanting to shoot film, but are worried about the rising costs of film in general. In Australia, the camera is retailing for AU$29.95 (approximately US$19.20/£15).

via Inside Imaging

