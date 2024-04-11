I switched camera systems, and this is the lens that really surprised me

By Sean McCormack
published

Pro photographer Sean McCormack discovers that faster is not always better

Header image for Sean McCormack opinion piece
(Image credit: Sean McCormack)

There’s a saying in the photography world: ‘Friends don’t let friends buy f/4 lenses’. It’s a half-truth. For most applications, a faster lens will always be the most usable option. 

Most people buy the f/4 versions of a zoom, like a 24-70mm or 70-200mm for cost reasons and then ultimately sell it for the f/2.8 version. In the process you usually waste money. Hence telling your photographer friends to bite the bullet on the more expensive one. 

Sean McCormack
Sean McCormack

Sean McCormack is a commercial, advertising, and editorial photographer, book author, and regular contributor to Digital Camera magazine based in Galway, Ireland. He has extensive experience with Lightroom, dating back to its original beta version, and has tried out just about every plugin and preset available. He has also created his own premium presets.

