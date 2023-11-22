I love giving personalized photo gifts and now I can save up to 55% at Mixbook

With Christmas fast approaching it's not too early to start thinking about presents and with so many Black Friday camera deals it's a great time to save a few pennies and start shopping. For those . who seem to have everything, giving the gift of memories in the form of a photo book, canvas print or personalized photo calendar.

Personalized photo book | $42.99 | now $21.50

Save up to 45% at Mixbook when you order a personalized hardback photo book when you use the code BF2023. Now just $21.50 for a 20-page, hardback 8.5 x 8.5-inch photobook - perfect for a gift or as a way to store your memories.

Personalized photo calendar | $44.99 | now $22.49

Save up to 50% at Mixbook when you order a 12-month personalized photo calendar. Choose from a range of styles, photo layout and font options to make it truly unique.

Black Friday camera deals have already started ahead of the weekend but it's not just tech you can save money on - you can save on lots of photo printing services too! I love giving unique, personalized gifts rather than just picking something generic up from the shelf. There's something special about giving a gift you've put thought into and spent time making which is why I regularly give photo books, calendars, canvas prints or poster prints.

Mixbook is listed as one of the best photo printing services in several of our guides thanks to its easy-to-use online editor, affordable prices and high-quality finish. Even when it isn't Black Friday, Mixbook's prices are very competitive and with the code BF2023 you can get between 45 and 55% off nearly all products! The only products the offer isn't available on are 6x6 Photo Books and Softcover Photo Books

It's not just personalized calendars and photo books either, you can get beautiful poster prints to frame, custom cards to send to your loved ones this Christmas or a glass-like finish acrylic print that delivers a super high-end look.

Whether you're ordering a calendar, photo book or poster print, there are a range of sizes and paper types to choose from depending on the look you want to go for and lots of customizable options including fonts, stickers and photo layouts.

Check out our guide on how to create a photo calendar if you get stuck as it'll help you choose the right size, style, import your photos, choose a layout and place your order.

Delivery to the UK starts at $6.99 for an 8.5 x 8.5-inch photobook find out all prices here.