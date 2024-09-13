I just saw these new, unannounced Thypoch cine lenses at IBC

Thypoch is best known for its exquisitely built Simera lenses for Leica, a line it has recently expanded to cover more mounts, as well as its quirky collapsible Eureka lens. However, as recently teased on its Instagram channel, it looks like Thypoch is going in a new direction – Simera-C cinema lenses.

The company is yet to announce any further details on its new line of cine lenses. But I am currently at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam, where the biggest brands in the world of video production come to show off their latest wares, and I have managed to get my hands on not one but three of the new Simera-C cine lenses.

The three lenses on display are 28mm, 50mm and 75mm focal lengths. Like other Thypoch lenses they feel very well constructed, made from metal with geared focus and aperture rings. But the thing that struck me immediately was just how small they are compared to other cinema lenses.

This was perhaps as they were surrounded by a section of Dzofilm’s much larger cinema lens range (Dzofilm being Typoch’s parent company), but the Simera-C lenses look adorably compact and could be perfect for anyone looking for a more low-profile cine lens for a smaller setup.

While previous Simera lenses have all launched for the L-mount, before expanding to other formats, the lenses on display here are for Sony’s E-mount cameras. However, that isn’t to say these cine lenses won’t be available for other mounts at launch – or expand to other mounts later, as was the case with previous Simera lenses.

Below you can check out the official tease for the upcoming Simera-C lenses while we await more confirmation from Typoch.

