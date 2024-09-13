I just saw these new, unannounced Thypoch cine lenses at IBC

Thypoch is showing off its teased cine lenses at IBC in Amsterdam – and I got my hands on them

Thypoch Simera-C cine lens attached to a Sony camera
(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Thypoch is best known for its exquisitely built Simera lenses for Leica, a line it has recently expanded to cover more mounts, as well as its quirky collapsible Eureka lens. However, as recently teased on its Instagram channel, it looks like Thypoch is going in a new direction – Simera-C cinema lenses.

The company is yet to announce any further details on its new line of cine lenses. But I am currently at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam, where the biggest brands in the world of video production come to show off their latest wares, and I have managed to get my hands on not one but three of the new Simera-C cine lenses.

Thypoch Simera-C cine lenses next to one another on wooden display platforms on a black table
(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Gareth Bevan
Reviews Editor

Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.

