HUGE $600 off the Sony A7 II + 28-70mm camera bundle, now an incredible $998

Last year's Black Friday featured this top deal, and now this fantastic discount has emerged once again for the best-value full-frame mirrorless cameras available. You can now snag the Sony A7 II with a 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens for just $998 at B&H, offering an impressive $600 off!
The Sony A7 II is an outstanding mirrorless camera from Sony's renowned A7 series. As the second generation of this lineup, it boasts built-in image stabilization and a large full-frame sensor, making this deal particularly enticing at such an incredible price
Sony A7 II + 28-70mm | was £1,598 | now £998
Save $600 at B&H Featuring a 24MP full-frame sensor, 5 frames per second burst mode, and Full HD video, this camera is ideal for anyone ready to put their phone back in their pocket and step up to a more powerful photography tool.