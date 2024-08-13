HUGE $600 off the Sony A7 II + 28-70mm camera bundle, now an incredible $998

Last year's Black Friday featured this top deal, and now this fantastic discount has emerged once again for the best-value full-frame mirrorless cameras available. You can now snag the Sony A7 II with a 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens for just $998 at B&H, offering an impressive $600 off!

The Sony A7 II is an outstanding mirrorless camera from Sony's renowned A7 series. As the second generation of this lineup, it boasts built-in image stabilization and a large full-frame sensor, making this deal particularly enticing at such an incredible price

Sony A7 II + 28-70mm | was £1,598 | now £998

Save $600 at B&H Featuring a 24MP full-frame sensor, 5 frames per second burst mode, and Full HD video, this camera is ideal for anyone ready to put their phone back in their pocket and step up to a more powerful photography tool.

The Mark II was a notable improvement over the original Sony A7, introducing Sony’s 5-axis in-body stabilization, enhanced autofocus, and improved video capabilities.

Equipped with a 24.3-megapixel full-frame sensor, hybrid contrast/phase-detection autofocus, better ergonomics, and an ISO range of 50-25,600, the A7 II delivers solid performance. While it doesn't support 4K video, it can capture full HD at up to 60/50fps. Additional features include built-in Wi-Fi and a tilting rear screen.

Though it has been succeeded by the Sony A7 III and A7 IV, the A7 II remains a fantastic deal for those looking for an affordable entry into full-frame mirrorless camera photography or a reliable backup body.