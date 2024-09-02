Save a MASSIVE $600 off the Sony A7 II + 28-70mm bundle this Labor Day

This full-frame mirrorless bargain is just $998, giving you a massive $600 in savings this Labor Day

Last year, this was one of the standout deals for Black Friday, and now one Labor Day this fantastic discount is back for one of the best-value full-frame mirrorless cameras on the market. You can grab the Sony A7 II with a 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens for just $998 at B&H, saving you an impressive $600!

The Sony A7 II, part of Sony's acclaimed A7 series, is an exceptional mirrorless camera. As the second generation in the lineup, it features built-in image stabilization and a large full-frame sensor, making this deal particularly appealing at such a remarkable price.

Sony A7 II + 28-70mm | was $1,598| now $998 Save $600 at B&amp;H

Sony A7 II + 28-70mm | was $1,598 | now $998
Save $600 at B&H Featuring a 24MP full-frame sensor, 5 frames per second burst mode, and Full HD video, this camera is ideal for anyone ready to put their phone back in their pocket and step up to a more powerful photography tool.

