Save a MASSIVE $600 off the Sony A7 II + 28-70mm bundle this Labor Day

Last year, this was one of the standout deals for Black Friday, and now one Labor Day this fantastic discount is back for one of the best-value full-frame mirrorless cameras on the market. You can grab the Sony A7 II with a 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens for just $998 at B&H, saving you an impressive $600!

The Sony A7 II, part of Sony's acclaimed A7 series, is an exceptional mirrorless camera. As the second generation in the lineup, it features built-in image stabilization and a large full-frame sensor, making this deal particularly appealing at such a remarkable price.

Sony A7 II + 28-70mm | was $1,598 | now $998

Save $600 at B&H Featuring a 24MP full-frame sensor, 5 frames per second burst mode, and Full HD video, this camera is ideal for anyone ready to put their phone back in their pocket and step up to a more powerful photography tool.

The Sony A7 II has marked a significant upgrade from the original A7, introducing key features such as Sony’s 5-axis in-body stabilization, enhanced autofocus, and improved video capabilities.

It boasts a 24.3-megapixel full-frame sensor, hybrid contrast/phase-detection autofocus, improved ergonomics, and an ISO range of 50-25,600, making it a strong performer.

While it doesn't offer 4K video, it can record full HD at up to 60/50fps. Additional features include built-in Wi-Fi and a tilting rear screen. Although it's been succeeded by the A7 III and A7 IV, the A7 II remains an excellent choice for those seeking an affordable entry into full-frame mirrorless photography or a dependable backup camera.

Check out all our choice of the best Labor Day camera deals