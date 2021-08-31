Huawei rumored to be developing a camera phone with rollable display

Just a couple of years ago, it seemed that nothing could stop Huawei on its exponential rise to the top. Spearheading some of the most advanced camera phone technology, Huawei was truly a force to be reckoned with. However, with major US trade sanctions imposed in 2019, Huawei's global market share has since fallen to just 4%, according to the research firm CounterPoint Research.

Interestingly, a new rumor suggests that Huawei could be looking to turn its fortunes around. A patent for a rollable camera phone was filed with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) on 31 January 2021 and subsequently published on 05 August 2021.

As reported by LetsGoDigital, this new rollable Huawei camera phone will have three modes: a closed position, an open position that enlarges the screen by around 35% and a second open position that enlarges the screen by about 70%. This means that the 6.5" standard display can be extended to an 11" tablet, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Graphic designer Ts Designer has collaborated with LetsGoDigital to create a series of 3D renders based on this new Huawei patent. These renders show how the screen will take up the entirety of the front of the handset and a large portion of the back when it's in its most compact form. However, when the camera phone is fully unrolled, the screen surfacer on the back is brought to the front for an extra large tablet-like display.

On the back of the handset, it's expected that there will be an elongated camera island featuring three different camera lenses. We would assume that these cameras would include a standard wide angle, an ultra wide angle and perhaps a telephoto/ macro lens as well.

It's unclear when this rollable camera phone will be announced, especially considering the trade sanctions that are still in effect and recent rumors regarding plans to push into the cloud service market.

