Hose pipe sneak attack! See the latest World Photography Awards winners

Sneak attack! The open shortlist and category winners have been announced for the 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

Sony World Photography Awards 2022
(Image credit: © Catherine Falls, Ireland, Shortlist, Open, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

The final set of winners has just been announced for the 2022 Sony World Photography Awards. Photographers from all over the globe are invited to take part and this year winners included French, Vietnamese, Italian, Estonian and Bangladeshi photographers among others. 

In each of the ten categories – Architecture, Creative, Landscape, Lifestyle, Motion, Natural World & Wildlife, Object, Portraiture, Street Photography and Travel – one overall winner is selected, as well as ten shortlisted photographers. More than 170,000 images were entered into this year's professional contest, so competition was fierce. 

Judging the professional competition for the 2022 award were a number of leading industry experts and photographers. They included Rahaab Allana, curator and publisher of the Alkazi Foundation for the Arts, New Delhi; Ângela Ferriera, an independent curator, writer and educator; and Nathali Herscdorfer, director of the Museum of Fine Arts Le Locle, Switzerland. 

Old Meets New (Image credit: © Anthony Chan, Hong Kong, Winner, Open, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

Californian-based executive director and chief curator at the Museum of Photographic Arts, Deborah Klochko, also joined the judging panel alongside Richmonond Orlando Mensah, the founder and creative director of Manju Journal in Ghana, and finally Mike Trow, an independent curator, photo editor and chair of the jury. 

Winning and shortlisted images will be included in an exhibition taking place in several locations including Somerset House, London, UK from 15 May - 02 April, and for the first time they will be shown at the Open Eye Gallery in Liverpool, UK from 10 November - 11 December 2022.

The entries this year include breathtaking black-and-white portraits, poignant and personal photo series, impeccably timed street photos, stunning shots of magical landscapes, and photos that depict the juxtaposition between old and new. The overall winner of the competition will be announced on 12 April and will receive a cash prize of $5,000 (approximately £3,800 / AU$6,900) plus Sony imaging equipment. 

To see a selection of our favorite images scroll below, or head to the Sony World Photography Website to see all the winning and shortlisted images from each category. 

Fairy Chimneys (Image credit: © Emre Çakmak, Turkey, Shortlist, Open, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

The Zone (Image credit: © Jonathan White, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

Segundo Uso (Second Use) II (Image credit: © Leonardo Reyes-González, Mexico, Winner, Open, Object, x)

Reading Time (Image credit: © Marina Lattanzi, Argentina, Shortlist, Open, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

Mariee (Image credit: © Olga Urbanek, Poland, Shortlist, Open, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

Minding My Business (Image credit: © Ryan Rogers, United States of America, Shortlist, Open, Creative, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

Imagination (Image credit: © Shabnam Maleki, Iran, Shortlist, Open, Creative, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

The Old Man Collecting the Bag (Image credit: © Seyed Ali, Iran, Shortlist, Open, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

The Honey Collector (Image credit: © Utsab Ahamed Akash, Bangladesh, Winner, Open, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

Exodus (Image credit: © Vicente Ansola, Spain, Winner, Open, Landscape, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

Flora Poética (Image credit: © Wagner Pena, Brazil, Shortlist, Open, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

