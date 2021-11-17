Honor 60 has five cameras: info leaked just after Honor 50 launches in Europe

The Honor 50 camera phone became available in Europe last month, but no sooner than it has it come to market, a Chinese leaker called @WhyLab has leaked it’s successor, the Honor 60.

According to @WhyLab, there are three upcoming phones called the Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro and Honor 60 SE that are said to be debuting in China next month. This makes sense, as Honor often introduces its products to its home market of China, ahead of a rollout to other markets, including Europe.

(Image credit: @WhyLab)

Honor 60 specs

From the leak, we can glean an idea of charging speeds, with the Honor 60 SE said to feature 40W charging and the Honor 60 / 60 Pro coming with higher 60W speeds. With Honor's China-exclusive 50 Pro offering speeds of 100W, we would have expected to see that in the new series, but according to the leak this won’t be happening.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Honor 60 Pro will feature five cameras on the rear, in addition to a 4,500mAh battery and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset.

We awarded the Honor 50 three and a half stars in our review of the stylish mid-range smartphone and can’t wait to see if the leaked specs are correct and get the Honor 60 on test.

Life after Huawei

A year ago Huawei announced it was selling its sub-brand Honor to a new company called Shenzen Zhixin New Information Technology. This was a smart move as it has allowed Honor to readopt Google Mobile Services, which it had to drop as part of the infamous Huawei ban.

Other than Honor reintroducing Google's services, such as apps and the Play Store, the phone’s haven’t actually strayed far from Huawei's phone offerings. Hopefully, the next few series will show Honor offer up something unique to its own brand.

