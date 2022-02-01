HIPA and Global Village announce winners of 50 Years of Togetherness photo contest

The winners of the 50 Years of Togetherness contest in partnership with Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) have just been announced. This year's competition marks the UAE’s Golden Jubilee and the award ceremony took place at Global Village - Dubai's multicultural center for dining, shopping and entertainment.

More than 2,900 amateurs and professionals entered this year's competition, hoping to come to take home the top prize Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer at Global Village said, “It was an honor to collaborate with the prestigious Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashin Al Maktoum International Photography Award to celebrate the AUE’s Golden Jubilee milestone. We congratulate the winners and thank them for sharing creative and emotionally moving images, capturing the theme of inclusivity and tolerance which makes our Nation great”.

HIPA was established by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum to demonstrate the commitment Dubai has to encourage and support art, culture and innovation. The competition is open to photographers from all over the world and highlights how Dubai is developing as an artistically conscious city.

Ali Bin Thalith, a documentary film photographer from Dubai described the awards as a “distinctive photography competition reflecting the coexistence and tolerance between multiple cultures at one venue. Photography is a reliable reflection of reality and the best photographers and the best storytellers.”

This year, the overall winner who took home a cash prize of AED 50,000 (roughly £10,00/$13,612) was Imadeddin Alaeddin. In second place was Akhil Menon who received AED 26,00 plus 10 Global Village entry tickets and in third place was Zulfikhar Ahmed who also won a cash prize of AED 26,000.

1st place photo (Image credit: Imadeddin Alaeddin)

2nd place photo (Image credit: Akhil Menon)

3rd place photo (Image credit: Zulfikhar Ahmed)

