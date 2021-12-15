Have your say now: in Digital Camera World's photography survey!

Popular

We want you! Take our 2-minute survey and you could win a place on a new online photography course when it debuts in 2022

Photography lover? Tell us how, what and why you shoot in our quick survey (Image credit: Günther Schneider from Pixabay )

Digital Camera World, along with sister publications like Digital Photographer, N-Photo and PhotoPlus, is teaming up with online course developer Yellowbrick and a top-tier leading Academic partner to create a course on photography. 

By taking this 2-minute survey, you’ll help us make the best course that meets your needs. And up to 15 respondents will be chosen to receive a FULL scholarship to the course when it debuts in 2022! 

This certificate-based course will provide an overview of photography with on-demand videos taught by leading educators and industry experts. The course will teach the knowledge necessary to level up your skills in photography, and even make it a career! 

To make this course the best it can be, we want to know more about you; what you shoot, how you shoot, and what you want to learn more about when it comes to photography – on the technical, gear and career side of things.

Let’s build an amazing course in Photography together!

Take our 2-minute survey for your chance to win

