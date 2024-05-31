Hasselblad updates the usability of 907C and CFV 100C in latest firmware update

Medium format giant Hasselblad has released a new firmware to make major improvement to the handling an performance of its Hasselblad 907X 100C retro-styled 100-megapixel camera.

Demonstrating switch face detection (Image credit: Tina Signesdottir Hult)

This latest v3.2.0 firmware focuses on user improvements by adding support to use the function button on the Hasselblad 907X camera body to switch the face detection result on the fly.

Also, a new added feature is the support to active AE-L by tapping on the touch display when the 907X control grip is not used, adding to the appeal to use this camera in its very compact form without the added heft and clunkiness of the added hand grip.

The third and final update from this 3.2.0 firmware is improved user experience while using the Phocus Mobile 2 app, but you must have version 2.0.0 or later installed on either your phone or tablet to get the added benefit.

What exactly Hasselblad has changed to give you better improvement when using the app is unclear, but for Hasselblad to take time to update it, there must be a slight advantage with the 3.2.0 firmware.

Demonstrating AE-L by tapping on the touch display of the 907X. (Image credit: Tina Signesdottir Hult)

Pairing top-tier performance with unparalleled portability, the Hasselblad 907X 100C seamlessly merges the realms of digital and film photography, delivering a truly distinctive shooting encounter.

Boasting a robust 100MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor, this camera system guarantees exceptional image fidelity, offering an impressive dynamic range of 15 stops, 16-bit color depth, and a native ISO sensitivity spanning from 64 to 25,600.

Hasselblad's Natural Color Solution, a refined color management system, faithfully reproduces colors, generating deep saturation, precise contrast, and lifelike skin tones in your images, evoking a cinematic aesthetic.

Also equipped with Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) featuring face detection, it enables precise focusing with 294 autofocus points, and enhanced storage options that includes a built-in 1TB SSD and a slot for CFexpress Type B cards, ensuring streamlined workflow and ample capacity.

All this, teamed up with the latest firmware, makes the Hasselblad 907X 100C a perfect camera for those looking to create stunning visuals while seeking that nostalgic vibe.

The new 3.2.0 firmware can be downloaded here.

