Hasselblad has a new 100MP camera back on the way

Hasselblad, still the gold standard in premium photography to many people, has registered a new 100MP medium format camera back.

It's not often that Hasselblad is the subject of camera rumors, but word has leaked online that the Hasselblad CFV 100C has been registered overseas – which would replace the almost five-year-old CFV II 50C back that sits at the heart of the Hasselblad 907X 50C package.

For those unfamiliar with the term, a camera back is part of the traditional modular camera setup still supported by the Hasselblad V System. In days of old, a film back would be attached to a medium format film camera; this has now been replaced by a digital camera back, containing a medium format image sensor.

So, while the Hasselblad X1D II 50C was a conventional mirrorless camera with an integrated sensor and body, the 907X 50C featured a modular "camera" (the 907X itself, which was essentially an interface between the back and the new X System mirrorless lenses) and a separate back (the CFV II 50C) containing the same sensor of the X1D II. The back can also attach to old film cameras, to bring iconic bodies like the Hasselblad 500CM back to life.

To help visualize, here's an animation showing each component of the 907X setup:

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Since the company has since released the mighty Hasselblad X2D 100C – a 100MP medium format marvel. So the development of a Hasselblad CFV 100C camera back (containing the same 100MP sensor) comes as little surprise, again enabling you to update your 907X, 500CM or any other modular body.

The news was reported by Photo Rumors, noting that the camera back has been registered in Asia.

Perhaps corroboratively, the latest iteration of the 50MP back – the Hasselblad 907X Anniversary Edition Kit – is currently discounted by $3,460, suggesting that retailers are clearing inventory of the old model before the new one's arrival.

With no details on a release date for the new back, now would be a fantastic time to invest in that glorious package (pictured below).

(Image credit: Hasselblad)

Take a look at the best Hasselblad cameras and the best Hasselblad lenses to use with them. For serious pixel power from other manufacturers, check out the best medium format cameras from the likes of Fujifilm and Phase One.