Google Pixel Fold’s size, camera setup and display leaked

Google is yet to officially confirm the existence of the Pixel Fold (as it’s expected to be called), a phone that’s been rumored for a few years now. But a fresh leak from 91mobiles (opens in new tab) confirms we can expect some stiff competition to the Samsung Z Fold 4 (opens in new tab) soon.

Thanks to 91mobiles (opens in new tab)’ source, developer Kuba Wojciechowski, who says the upcoming Google foldable phone is being called 'Felix' internally, we are privvy to the device's display, size and camera setup.

Google Pixel Fold: Specifications

According to the new leak, we can expect the Google Pixel Fold to have overall dimensions (unfolded) of 123 mm x 148 mm. It’s said to feature Samsung displays, both internally and externally. Resolution-wise, the internal folding screen is said to support a resolution of 1840×2208 with dimensions of 123mm x 148mm and going up to 1200 nits peak brightness (800 nits average).

Additionally, Wojciechowski said the Pixel Fold’s internal flexible display, will support a high refresh rate and could potentially go up to 120Hz.

Moving on to the alleged camera setup on the Pixel Fold – intel suggests a triple array made up of a 64MP Sony IMX787 main, 12.2MP IMX386 ultra-wide and 10MP S5K3J1 telephoto lens. Meanwhile, the inner display camera is said to use an 8MP Sony IMX355 with a 10MP S5K3J1 sensor on the outer display.

91mobiles have a great track record and making us even more inclined to believe the leak is that the sensor specs have been mentioned before and corroborated leaks are always more likely to be correct.

It’s widely expected that Google will launch the Pixel Fold in early 2023 and as we approach that time we expect the leaks and rumors to increase.

