Google Pixel 7 & Google Pixel 7 Pro: What we know so far

New intel courtesy of 9to5Google says (opens in new tab) that the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagships, due to launch later this year, will use tweaked versions of the displays found in the Pixel 6 series . See Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro (opens in new tab).

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing however as Google made a big step-up with the Pixel 6 generation, taking their top tier option from 90Hz up to 120Hz, as well as using a curved display.

Google Pixel 7 series displays

The screen leak from 9to5Google comes via code discovered in the Android Open Source Project, revealing the displays being used on the Pixel 7 series. This shows that Google has created two new display drivers – these are tagged as “C10” and “P10” – thought to be abbreviations of the alleged Cheetah and Panther codenames for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

According to the leak, the Pixel 7 will feature a 1080 x 2400 display, which can run at up to 90Hz and the larger Pixel 7 Pro will have a 1440 x 3120 display that goes up to a 120Hz refresh rate. De'ja vu? Yes, these are the specs as seen in the 2021 Pixel 6 series. Looking at the code, 9to5Google also found it pointed towards the new phones using identical Samsung panels — S6E3FC3 and S6E3HC3, respectively — as their predecessors, which would make the display specs even more likely to be correct.

The Pixel 7 looks set to be a touch smaller than the Pixel 6 (opens in new tab) with the display being 1mm narrower and 2mm shorter. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro’s display is unchanged in size compared to the Pixel 6 Pro (opens in new tab), we are expecting the phone size to be identical. However, the Pixel 7 Pro's display is said to have a native 1080p mode, which should improve battery saving in Low Power Mode.

Google Pixel 7 series: What we know so far

(Image credit: 9to5google.com)

Thanks to Google offering an unexpected first look at the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at Google I/O 2022, we have some solid specs to work with. In terms of design, we will see the same lovely aluminum and glass build as per the Pixel 6 series, but the camera bar will be covered in aluminum (rather than being mainly glass), which will surely provide better durability.

Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro specs

Google has confirmed the Pixel 7 will be running on top of a “next-gen” Google Tensor processor and that it will come in Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass colorways. Dimensions are 155.6mm x 73.1mm x 8.7mm and as per the new leak the display is expected to measure 6.2-6.4 inches.

We know the Pixel 7 Pro will use the same “next-gen” Tensor chip as the Pixel 7 and Google has confirmed that as well as Obsidian and Snow, the flagship will be available in “Hazel” color.

The Pixel 7 Pro will be thinner, but slightly wider than the Pixel 6 Pro measuring in at 163mm x 76.6mm x 8.7mm (compared to the Pixel 6’s 163.9mm x 75.9mm x 8.9 mm). It’ll boast a new telephoto camera on its rear array and some rumors point towards a curved screen, too.

