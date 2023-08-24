"Get off my nuts" says Birdkiss as it launches full-metal bird feeder camera

Yesterday Birdkiss launched its first full-metal smart feeder, the S1, as a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. With a built-in smart camera that can identify visiting species, the camera is an exciting option for bird lovers, with real-time notification, but it is also designed to protect the seed from unwanted visitors – namely squirrels.

You can pre-order the Birdkiss S1 on Kickstarter now at the super early bird price of $189 USD. The company hopes to have the final product shipped as early as November 2023, and you can see how things are going by visiting the Kickstarter.

Birdkiss founder Musk Chen says that the AI technology will be able to recognize more than 10,000 species of bird. "We're proud to introduce the Birdkiss S1, which combines the beauty of nature with the power of technology,” he said, “Our goal is to provide bird lovers with an unparalleled experience, enabling them to connect with nature and gain a deeper understanding of the bird species around them."

The bird feeder, as well as housing 1.5 litres (1.2kg/2.6lb) of bird seed, finds room for a 1080P camera with 5000mAh battery. That means it can go weeks without charging, or even longer (potentially indefinitely) with a 3W solar panel.

(Image credit: Birdkiss)

We've tested some of the best bird feeder cameras in the past, but not all have offered sturdy metal construction, let alone as many options. The camera also offers full-color night vision and the camera can even pick up the sounds of these elusive birds.

(Image credit: Birdkiss)

A big problem with this category of device is squirrels blatant invasiveness. They don't know, after all, you're trying to feed the birds and they're more than happy to take advantage. The S1 can counter this not only through the grid protecting the seed, but through the modular options. You can customize the visiting area with a jelly holder, a water holder, a fruit holder and a suet ball holder.

If you want to learn more, read our guide to the best bird feeder cameras and, if you're looking for a similar technology to spot intruders, check best outdoor security cameras.