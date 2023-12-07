Get a £350 discount on my dream camera, the Nikon Z9 at Jessops

If you love your Nikon equipment and have been rocking the Nikon D850 for a while, that's possibly the best DSLR ever made, then I'm sure you have been longing for the Nikon Z9 – one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market to be hit with the Cyber Monday magic – well you're in luck as my personal favorite and dream camera is now offered with a £350 saving at Jessops.

The Z9 is powered by Deep Learning AF, which makes the camera capable of nine kinds of simultaneous subject recognition: human eyes, faces, heads, and upper-bodies; animal eyes, heads, and bodies; and cars, planes, trains, and motorbikes. While it has the same 493 AF points as the Nikon Z7 II, it has 5 times more auto-area AF points to the tune of 405, the back-side illuminated nature of the new image sensor, which places the electronics behind the photosites, results in superior low light performance – and combined with the native ISO64-25,600 sensitivity (expandable to ISO32-102,400), the Z9 is a formidable low light performer.

So, if you're a professional photographer or videographer, who's after pristine images and you're looking to make the change to a full-frame mirrorless camera – or you like swapping from shooting stills to video – this should definitely be on your shortlist.

It was fashionably late, but the Nikon Z9 definitely made an entrance. On paper it beats the Sony A1 and Canon EOS R3 with its blistering 120fps burst shooting, 8K 60p capability, 2 hours of 8K recording, and a price tag that’s hundreds of quid cheaper (though the A1 still has it licked in terms of resolution). Still, this is a remarkable camera that promises next-level professional performance that is now at an even lower price than before!