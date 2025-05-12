Magnum Photos, the legendary photography agency renowned for its expertise in visual storytelling, has become the subject of a new graphic novel. Magnum Generation(s), now on Kickstarter, explores the agency’s origins through a compelling blend of illustration and archival imagery.

Published by Caurette, in close association with Magnum, it spans 248 pages, weaving together a 185-page narrative that follows the agency’s founders – Robert Capa, Gerda Taro, Henri Cartier-Bresson, David 'Chim' Seymour and George Rodger – as they document the Spanish Civil War and the world on the brink of transformation.

These early encounters with conflict and conviction laid the groundwork for what Magnum would become: a cooperative rooted in independence, truth-telling, and shared ideals.

(Image credit: Magnum Photo / Caurette)

The book also includes a 73-image portfolio, with one photograph from each Magnum photographer. From Capa’s iconic image of a dying soldier in 1936 to Emin Özmen’s 2022 photo of children playing atop a flooded mosque in Turkey, the collection draws a quiet, consistent thread across generations; one shaped by proximity to history and the human experience.

A final essay by photography historian Clara Bouveresse reflects on Magnum’s evolution, including its internal debates and contradictions. It’s an honest look at the agency’s ongoing efforts to define what it means to bear witness in a changing world.

(Image credit: Magnum Photo / Caurette)

Originally published in French in 2022 to critical acclaim, Magnum Generation(s) is now being released in English for the first time. It offers not only a fresh way to engage with Magnum’s legacy, but also a lens through which to reflect on the purpose of photojournalism today.

You can back Generation(s) on Kickstarter now from €30 (approximately $33 / £25 / AU$52).

Note: As with all crowdfunding projects, there is no guarantee that the final product will match the early depictions in the campaign – or that the final product will be completed or delivered at all. DCW does not endorse this or any other crowdfunding campaign.

