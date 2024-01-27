Fujifilm X100VI coming in February with a 40MP sensor and IBIS (report)

The Fujifilm X100VI will be announced in just a few weeks time, and will possess a 40MP image sensor with in-body image stabilization. That's according to the latest rumors on the much-anticipated successor to the Fujifilm X100V, one of the best-selling cameras of this generation (provided you can actually find one in stock, which has long been nigh impossible).

This would be incredibly exciting, if true – and it makes enough sense for me to believe it. After all, it would be consistent with the manufacturer's recent move to massively uplift the resolution of previously 20-something megapixel cameras like the Fujifilm X-T5 and Fujifilm X-H2.

It would also, crucially, put the X100VI closer to the capabilities of the mighty Leica Q3 – arguably the best compact camera right now, thanks to its Triple Resolution 60MP sensor that uses its resolution to make its fixed lens capable of additional "focal lengths" (by cropping the image).

The information comes courtesy of Fuji Rumors, via a series of reports. "According to trusted as well as new sources, Fujifilm will put the lovely 40MP X-Trans V sensor into the Fujifilm X100VI," wrote the site.

"The additional resolution will allow you to crop in more into the files, which can be useful at times and just a bit more flexibility to the fixed lens concept of the X100".

The site also noted that, contrary to earlier rumors, the lens would not be upgraded after all. And, rather than optical stabilization, the X100VI will feature sensor-based stabilization – which Fujifilm has apparently managed to implement without ballooning the body size.

"The Fujifilm X100VI will be pretty much identical in size to the X100V," stated a follow-up report.

"Now, for the sake of being 100% accurate with the rumor, I must add that there is a size difference on the specs sheet. But it’s really an extremely marginal difference and only visible if you look at the specs sheet. In real life handling, you won’t notice any size difference between the two cameras."

Finally, the site confirmed that the X100VI would be launched at the upcoming Fujifilm X Summit on February 20 in Tokyo.

Can Fujifilm catch lightning in a bottle twice with the X100? I don't know if the average TikToker cares enough about things like megapixels and IBIS to be impressed but, if these specs are accurate, I know I'll be going nuts over this camera.

