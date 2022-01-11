Fujifilm savings end next week - hurry and grab a camera bargain. Up to $1500 off

Those looking to switch to Fujifilm, wanting to switch up to a better Fujifilm lens, or upgrade to medium format you now only have until 23 January to take advantage of some serious savings. For the X system you can save up to $400 or a whopping $1,500 for the Fujifilm GFX 50R.

From the X-T4 with its 26.1MP APS-C sensor and 4K 60p video recording suited for content creators, the compact, yet powerful X-T30, or the stunning medium format GFX 50R, we have made a list of the best Fujifilm camera and lens deals right now for you to make the best buying decision possible for you to expand your photography or cinematic journey.

Fujifilm GFX 50R | Fujifilm GFX 50R | was $4,499 | now $2,999

Save $1,500! The GFX 50R is discontinued but it's one of our favorites of all the GFX medium format cameras and we were sorry to see it go... but now it's back and at a price we can't believe!

Fujifilm XF 23mm f/1.4 | Fujifilm XF 23mm f/1.4 | was $899.95 | now $699.95

Save $200 This wide-angle prime offers a 35mm equivalent focal length to suit working with a broad range of subjects. It's f/1.4 maximum aperture suits working in difficult lighting conditions and enables greater control over depth of field for isolating subjects.

Fujifilm X-T4 | Fujifilm X-T4 | was $1,700 | now $1,500

Save $200 X-T4’s state-of-the-art, five-axis In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS) provides up to 6.5 stops of image stabilization to make sure that your images remain steady and sharp even in the the most challenging conditions. Combined with 4K video recording this a great tool for content creators.

Fujifilm XF 50mm f/1.0 | Fujifilm XF 50mm f/1.0 | was $1,500 | now $1,300

Save $200 It's all about speed with the XF 50mm f/1.0 R WR; a portrait-length prime that features an impressive and unique f/1.0 maximum aperture. This bright design benefits working in low-light conditions, especially coupled with the short tele focal length makes this a great lens to have in anyone's kit.

Fujifilm X-T3 + 18-55mm | Fujifilm X-T3 + 18-55mm | was $1,900 | now $1,500

Save $400 Designed for videographers and action photographers alike, the X-T3 is a versatile mirrorless camera characterized by its high-speed performance of 11 fps, and multimedia flexibility with 4K 60p 10-bit video recording, while the autofocus system delivers quick and accurate focusing performance.

Fujifilm X-T30| Fujifilm X-T30| was $900 | now $800

Save $100 Pairing impressive imaging capabilities within a compact design, the X-T30 is a versatile mirrorless camera distinguished by advanced stills and video recording along with sleek and intuitive handling.

