Fujifilm announces the winners of the 'Life As You See It' competition

Three winners were announced in the inaugural edition of Fujifilm's competition focusing on emotion & expression

Fujifilm Life as you see it
Hectic (Image credit: Justin Goulding)

Fujifilm has announced three winners of the Life As You See It competition, launched as part of the grand reopening of the Fujifilm House of Photography in London in May 2024.

Participants were invited to submit images in response to the title of the competition – 'Life As You See It' – along with a one-word description of the image. The overall winner was presented with one of the best compact cameras on the market; the Fujifilm X100VI.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

