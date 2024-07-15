Fujifilm announces the winners of the 'Life As You See It' competition

Fujifilm has announced three winners of the Life As You See It competition, launched as part of the grand reopening of the Fujifilm House of Photography in London in May 2024.

Participants were invited to submit images in response to the title of the competition – 'Life As You See It' – along with a one-word description of the image. The overall winner was presented with one of the best compact cameras on the market; the Fujifilm X100VI.

The competition saw over 2,500 images submitted by the UK public, depicting a wide range of subjects, and captured with a broad variety of different cameras and smartphones. The one-word descriptions were just as diverse including entries such as ‘Fantastical’ and ‘Carefree’, to ‘Lonely’ and ‘Pride’.

First place was awarded to Justin Goulding with his image Hectic, depicting two small children. Justin was awarded a limited edition version of the Fujifilm X100VI worth $2,500 / £1,934, a camera so popular that it has been difficult to find in stock.

Unexpected (Image credit: Vasil Boyanov)

The first runner-up was awarded to Vasil Boyanov for Unexpected, and the second runner-up to Trevor Romain for Breath. The runners-up received vouchers to the value of £500 and £250 respectively.

The three winning images are currently being displayed as part of the Life as You See It exhibition in the community gallery at Fujifilm's House of Photography in London and will run until July 28. The winners were also featured in a Fujifilm brand film premiered during a private event on July 12.

Breath (Image credit: Trevor Romain)

The competition was launched to celebrate the grand reopening of the Fujifilm House of Photography in Covent Garden, London. The newly revamped space features a wide array of services and facilities and represents Fujifilm's dedication to creating a community of creatives.

A print workshop, a school learning space, and an extended gallery space are among the facilities that have been redesigned and are offered to the public, and classes and workshops are scheduled throughout the year.

