Fujifilm announces the winners of the 'Life As You See It' competition

Participants were invited to submit images in response to the title of the competition – 'Life As You See It' – along with a one-word description of the image. The overall winner was presented with one of the best compact cameras on the market; the Fujifilm X100VI.
The competition saw over 2,500 images submitted by the UK public, depicting a wide range of subjects, and captured with a broad variety of different cameras and smartphones. The one-word descriptions were just as diverse including entries such as ‘Fantastical’ and ‘Carefree’, to ‘Lonely’ and ‘Pride’.
First place was awarded to Justin Goulding with his image Hectic, depicting two small children. Justin was awarded a limited edition version of the Fujifilm X100VI worth $2,500 / £1,934, a camera so popular that it has been difficult to find in stock.
The first runner-up was awarded to Vasil Boyanov for Unexpected, and the second runner-up to Trevor Romain for Breath. The runners-up received vouchers to the value of £500 and £250 respectively.
The three winning images are currently being displayed as part of the Life as You See It exhibition in the community gallery at Fujifilm's House of Photography in London and will run until July 28. The winners were also featured in a Fujifilm brand film premiered during a private event on July 12.
The competition was launched to celebrate the grand reopening of the Fujifilm House of Photography in Covent Garden, London. The newly revamped space features a wide array of services and facilities and represents Fujifilm's dedication to creating a community of creatives.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
A print workshop, a school learning space, and an extended gallery space are among the facilities that have been redesigned and are offered to the public, and classes and workshops are scheduled throughout the year.
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.