Fujifilm launches photography competition ahead of House of Photography grand reopening

Fujifilm's House of Photography based in Covent Garden, London has been closed for refurbishment but it won't be long until the newly renovated store and event space is reopened to the public.

In honor of the grand reopening, scheduled on May 31, 2024, Fujifilm has launched a photography competition with the chance to win one of the best Fujifilm cameras on the market, and cash prizes for 2nd and 3rd place. Exclusively open to residents of the UK, the Life as You See It competition invites all levels of photographers to enter up to 5 images that represent how they see life.

Fujifilm states, "Photography is the most accessible form of self-expression there is, and we’d love to explore how you see the world through your lens."

Entries to the competition will not solely be judged on technical prowess, as the judges are looking for the emotion behind the image and the reason why entrants (perhaps you?) decided to click the shutter button.

The competition winner will receive the recently released Limited edition version of the Fujifilm X100VI, worth £1,934, with 2nd place winning a £500 Fujfilm House of Photography store credit voucher, and 3rd place winning a £250 voucher.

All three winners will have their photos exhibited in the Fujifilm House of Photography gallery and feature in a new Fujifilm brand film. The film will premiere on June 28 at the Fujifilm House of Photography, with the winners announced on the same day. The top 50 entries will also be featured in the film, so lots of reasons for you to enter.

Fujifilm House of Photography (Image credit: Fujfilm)

Located in Covent Garden, London, the freshly refurbished Fujifilm House of Photography will reopen to the public on May 31, 2024, and be a creative hub for all things Fujifilm. The grand reopening will launch with a program of immersive events, as well as refreshed facilities and services.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new space will include a redesigned print workshop, a Fujifilm School learning space, an extended gallery space, a dedicated area for the GFX and X Series camera range, an Instax creator booth, plus many more fun and exciting things to experience.

The competition is open now until June 14 and is a fantastic opportunity to get your images seen in the brand-new Fujifilm UK hub.

See our guides for more information on the best Fujifilm cameras, the best Fujifilm lenses, and the best compact cameras.