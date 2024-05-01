Fujifilm launches photography competition ahead of House of Photography grand reopening

By Kalum Carter
published

Fujifilm's House of Photography is back soon, and to celebrate it has launched a UK-based photography competition

Fujifilm X100VI
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm's House of Photography based in Covent Garden, London has been closed for refurbishment but it won't be long until the newly renovated store and event space is reopened to the public. 

In honor of the grand reopening, scheduled on May 31, 2024, Fujifilm has launched a photography competition with the chance to win one of the best Fujifilm cameras on the market, and cash prizes for 2nd and 3rd place. Exclusively open to residents of the UK, the Life as You See It competition invites all levels of photographers to enter up to 5 images that represent how they see life. 

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

