Free public event at the V&A Museum - Kraszna-Krausz Photography Book Award Symposium 2024

By
published

Entries this year focused on personal and political themes of the Holocaust, African fashion, and parental radical politics

A model of a concentration camp building
(Image credit: Hristina Tasheva / Kraszna-Krausz Book Awards)

The annual Kraszna-Krausz Book Awards was established in 1985, to recognize individuals or groups of individuals who make outstanding or lasting contributions to artistic or photographic literature or the moving image. 

Two winning titles are selected: one in the field of photography and one in the field of moving image, which includes film, television and digital media. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles