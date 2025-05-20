My mother reading a bible which for her is an escape tool from stress and pain. The Bible gives her a sense of hope that one day all will be good. 2014

Lindokuhle Sobekwa has been celebrated as the winner of the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2025 for his book I carry Her photo with Me, published by Mack in 2024.

Now in its 29th year, this award is one of the most prestigious in the international art scene. It supported the launch and establishment of photographers' careers globally. As the winner, Sobekwa receives a prize of £30,000 ($40,000) in recognition of his significant contributions to contemporary photography in the past year.

Anne-Marie Beckmann, Director of the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation, said about the winning work, "With impactful rawness, his photobook I carry Her photo with Me shows the power of photography to move and connect us."

The Award Founded in 1996 by The Photographers' Gallery, the award was originally named the Citigroup Photography Prize. In collaboration with Deutsche Börse Group since 2005, it became the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize in 2016, establishing the Foundation as a non-profit dedicated to contemporary photography.

Born in South Africa, Sobekwa's photographic journey began in 2012, leading to an international career. Since 2022, he has been a member of Magnum Photos and is sharing his photographic insights through lectures in both Kenya and South Africa.

Driven by a desire to explore the memories of his sister, their family history, and the broader implications of disappearances in South Africa, Sobekwa crafted a compelling book that artfully combines photographs, handwritten notes, and family snapshots.

Now, let's take a closer look at Sobekwa's award-winning book, I carry Her photo with Me.

I carry Her photo with Me

Image 1 of 2 Family group photo on a Christmas Day, 2014 (Image credit: Lindokuhle Sobekwa) South Africa. Johannesburg. Thokoza 2017. Family group photo on a Christmas day (Image credit: Lindokuhle Sobekwa)

Sobekwa's book, I carry Her photo with Me, began when he discovered a family portrait in his mother's bible, which had the face of his older sister, Ziyanda, cut out. This image remains the only photograph he possesses of her.

Ziyanda went missing when the siblings were just seven and thirteen after a traumatic incident in which Sobekwa, chased by her, was hit by a car.

Following this, she vanished, only to return a decade later, severely ill. Sobekwa attempted to capture her portrait during this time, but stopped when she reacted angrily, passing away shortly after.

Image 1 of 3 South Africa. Johannesburg. Thokoza. 2013. Ziyanda's clothing (Image credit: Lindokuhle Sobekwa) Home on fire, 2014 (Image credit: Lindokuhle Sobekwa) Moving to our new home in Tsakane, 2014 (Image credit: Lindokuhle Sobekwa)

Shoair Mavlian, Director of The Photographers' Gallery and Chair of the Jury, said, "Lindokuhle powerfully uses photography as a way for him and his family to speak about their past, loss and memory, alongside the larger story and challenges of post-Apartheid South Africa."

Sobekwa's publication resembles a scrapbook, skillfully blending photography with narrative to foster a rich dialogue about his heritage and the broader context of his homeland. Through a series of images and recollections, he delves into deeply personal storytelling that serves as a thread connecting his past to the present.

Central to his exploration is the memory of his sister, Ziyanda, whose presence is felt throughout the work and the reflective examination of their family's history, revealing the intricate tapestry of relationships and dynamics that define them.

Image 1 of 3 My mother reading a bible which for her is an escape tool from stress and pain. The Bible gives her a sense of hope that one day all will be good. 2014 (Image credit: Lindokuhle Sobekwa) From the series: I carry Her photo with Me (Image credit: Lindokuhle Sobekwa) South Africa. Johannesburg. Brackendowns. 2018. My mother at work (Image credit: Lindokuhle Sobekwa)

Lindokuhle Sobekwa's work and the photographs of the shortlisted artists, Cristina De Middel, Rahim Fortune, and Tarrah Krajnak, are exhibited at The Photographer's Gallery until June 15, 2025.

