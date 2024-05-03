For the first time ever, Canon adds filmmakers to Explorers of Light

In the modern age, professional creatives often span many genres with most having multi-hyphenated job titles. An example of this is the existing Canon Explorer of Light Jimmy Chin who was added as a photographer but has since become an Academy Award-winning filmmaker.

Recognizing this, Canon has opened up its esteemed group of Explorer of Light programs beyond just stills photography to include filmmakers, adding 6 new creators to its lineup.

Canon's 'Explorers of Light' program was created in 1995 and for around two decades has celebrated the work of outstanding Canon photographers. The explorers act as ambassadors for Canon's impressive lineup of mirrorless cameras and printers in addition to using their platform to educate photography enthusiasts.

On top of creating some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market however, Canon also has an exceptional lineup of cameras for video, and opening up the Explorers of Light to include video-focused creators, will provide greater insights and education on how to capture motion.

Senior vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Brian Mahar said, “For 30 years, the Explorers of Light program has been a platform for education and inspiration. Today, we are proud to widen the aperture on the craft of visual storytelling by welcoming a group of filmmakers known for their boundary-breaking cinematography and commitment to mentorship. Each of our newest members will add incredible value to the program and to the filmmaking community at large.”

Canon’s newest Explorers of Light include cinematographers Christine Ng, Claudia Raschke, David Klein, ASC, and Shana Hagan, ASC, as well as directors Matthew Heineman and Rudy Valdez.

Each new member is a specialist in capturing video, and all have equally impressive resumes, bringing their experience to the larger filmmaking community will be hugely inspiring.

Taking Cinematographer David Klein as an example, he has over three decades of filmmaking experience, most recently, he has been at the forefront of virtual production shooting cutting-edge episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett for Disney+.

Speaking on what it means to be a Canon Explorer of Light Klein says, “Exploring light is quite literally what I do. On set and in pre-production, we’re always exploring new and unique ways to use light to tell stories differently. Canon is constantly pushing the envelope to deliver new ways to tell stories with tried and true tech, and it’s an honor to be named an Explorer of Light.”

Canon has more information about its Explorers of Light program on its site.

See our guides for more information on the best camcorders, the best camera for filmmaking, and the best cinema cameras.