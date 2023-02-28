Flying sausage dog wins Moments of Summer photo contest

Can it be summer already? We're bored of the chilly and wet weather now. The winning images from the latest photo contest hosted by Boots Photo and CEWE have us all hyped up for warmer weather and we can already smell a barbecue.

The 'Moments of Summer' photography sub-competition challenged photographers to embrace the magical moments that surround the theme and duration of Summer, with inspiration taking the form of playful pet portraits and beautiful landscapes.

One winner and five additional runners-up have been rewarded in the CEWE and Boots Photo Moments of Summer (opens in new tab) photography competition, with an image of an adorable Dachshund named Lexi claiming the top spot, captured by photographer Tim Bayliss from Southampton, UK.

Tim has earned himself a $600 / £500 TravelCard voucher as a reward for winning the mini competition (which received over 4,000 entries!) as well as a voucher to spend on the creation of a CEWE photobook (opens in new tab). The five runners-up also received a $120 / £100 travel voucher, as well as additional vouchers for a CEWE photo book.

Don't worry - You haven't missed out on the official CEWE Photo Award (opens in new tab) 2023, which is the world’s largest photo competition, and the good news is that you can enter as many images as you like into the competition and its ten categories for free, up until the deadline of the awards at the end of May 2023. The theme for the competition is ‘Our World is Beautiful’, and it's open to all photographers.

Early Morning Ballooning (Image credit: Katherine Cranswich / CEWE Photo Award 2023)

The first runner-up from the 'Moments of Summer' photography sub-competition was Katherine Cranswich from Norfolk, UK, with her image titled Early Morning Ballooning, which showcases some stunning red hot air balloons reflected into a lake on what looks like a beautiful summer's day captured in France.

Katherine has said, “I love the stillness of the water which perfectly reflects the hot air balloons, the chateau, and surrounding village and the summer foliage along the riverbank. The weather was perfectly still and as the picture was taken early in the morning, the light was also perfect.”

Hiding in the corn field (Image credit: Suzanna Richmond / CEWE Photo Award 2023)

Another two UK-based photographers were awarded the runner-up title, including Suzanna Richmond from Quedgeley, with her image titled, 'Hiding in the corn field' which shows a very happy little girl wearing yellow and surrounded by soft wheat growing in a field.

Rory Spence from Whitby claimed the other spot with his black and white image of what appears to be the underside of a pier, with a lighthouse just about in the left-hand frame, titled 'A different perspective'.

A different perspective (Image credit: Rory Spence / CEWE Photo Award 2023)

The final two winners included Darren Dunwell from Varanasi, India, with a beautiful image of a small child standing in a vibrant colored street alley, with a sunny spotlight illuminating the subject, titled City of Salvation.

Graham Macfarlane from Glasgow, Scotland, was the last remaining runner-up whose image of a Bluebell woods that has been captured as an almost panorama-style ratio is simply beautiful and elegant.

City of Salvation (Image credit: Darren Dunwell / CEWE Photo Award 2023)

CEWE and Boots Photo will be hosting another sub-competition in the run-up to the main Photo Awards, this will be titled, ‘Hometown Pride’ and will run from March 01, until May 24, 2023.

The competition will require entrants to submit images showcasing the best of their hometowns, from any landscapes and key landmarks to the local people that make the town and favorite places.

Bluebell woods (Image credit: Graham Macfarlane / CEWE Photo Award 2023)

