FINALLY, a deal that's actually good: my favorite vlogging lights are $70 off

By
published

These are the panel lights I use for content creation, and right now they're a steal at $70 off their regular price

Lume Cube deals
(Image credit: Lume Cube)

I'm not saying that the Black Friday camera deals have been garbage this year, because that's clearly not true. But there hasn't been a whole lot that's interested me personally.

This deal, however, is right up my alley. These are the panel lights I personally own and use for content creation. Not only have they been slashed by $70 for Cyber Weekend but shipping is free, too!

Lume Cube Studio Panel Lighting Kit
Lume Cube Studio Panel Lighting Kit: was $349.99 now $279.99 at Lume Cube

These are the panels I use for vlogging and content creation – both my personal stuff as well as paid professional work. The fully adjustable two-light setup gives me key and fill, and the remote control to adjust them without having to get up makes life super convenient.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

James has 22 years experience as a journalist, serving as editor of Digital Camera World for 6 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes.

Related articles