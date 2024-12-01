FINALLY, a deal that's actually good: my favorite vlogging lights are $70 off

I'm not saying that the Black Friday camera deals have been garbage this year, because that's clearly not true. But there hasn't been a whole lot that's interested me personally.

This deal, however, is right up my alley. These are the panel lights I personally own and use for content creation. Not only have they been slashed by $70 for Cyber Weekend but shipping is free, too!

Lume Cube Studio Panel Lighting Kit: was $349.99 now $279.99 at Lume Cube These are the panels I use for vlogging and content creation – both my personal stuff as well as paid professional work. The fully adjustable two-light setup gives me key and fill, and the remote control to adjust them without having to get up makes life super convenient.

The Lume Cube Studio Panel Lighting Kit my go-to setup for a lot of my video work. Whether I need a quick bit of supplemental light for a TikTok vid, or I need to create proper key and fill lighting for a bit of professional video, this twin-panel kit does the job perfectly.

It includes everything you need to get shooting right away: a pair of surprisingly good quality 70-inch adjustable lighting stands, tilt mounts to angle the lights, two sets of barn doors to control the spill, a remote control to adjust the settings without having to get off your butt, and of course the panels themselves.

Each panel packs 200 inward-facing bicolor LEDs with built-in diffusion, giving you powerful but soft light with even coverage. The brightness and color temperature can be adjusted individually or in sync, using the remote, and the built-in batteries give you 90 minutes of full-power performance when you're not using them with the included AC adapters.

Everything packs down into a handy travel bag for storage and transport. I absolutely love these lights, and recommend them to anyone who wants to add convenient production value to their video.

(Image credit: Lume Cube)

