Filmisnotdead, but your dreams of a new affordable film Leica camera are

If you have been following along with our stories of the possible launch of a new affordable Leica film camera (opens in new tab), then I'm afraid I am about to tear those dreams to pieces. Unfortunately, it seems likely that with the latest rumors, the reissue of the Leica M6 will not be the new affordable film camera from the german camera manufacturer after all.

Leica Rumors suggests that we will see a limited reissue of the Leica M6, possibly limited to just 500 bodies worldwide... and it could be €4,800! What a downer that is. Many of the film community – myself included – were slightly skeptical of Leica launching an affordable new film camera to market, but as the rumors started spreading and more and more leaks started to appear across the internet, it kind of made sense for Leica to do this.

After all with the resurgence of analog, and more people shooting film (opens in new tab) than ever before, well within the digital age anyway, surely now would be the perfect time for Leica to make a new film camera that is based upon the Leica M6, one of the most used and respected cameras within the entire Leica camera line.

(Image credit: Leica)

It is expected that this wonderful, affordable film Leica we have all been dreaming about will sadly be announced as a limited edition Leica M6 reissue on October 20, 2022, with an estimated price tag of $4,650 / $4,200 / €4,800 and be limited to only 500 copies, and will feature the Leitz logo which was placed on early models of the original M6, instead of the Leica branding we love and know today. The current for this reissue has been speculated to be called the Leitz M6 Classic.

Normally, as a Leica fan, I would be ecstatic about any Leica news, but sadly this story just leaves a bit of a bitter taste in my mouth, if the rumors are to be true. Leica is currently seeing a massive uplift of photographers shooting their film lineup with many digital photographers going back to film and using the Leica M-A (my personal favorite), Leica MP, or the Leica M6 - which has to be the most wanted and spoken about within the film community.

You only have to go on YouTube and find the likes of Joe Geer (opens in new tab) and many other worthy street photographers to understand how much of a cult following this camera has, you think Leica has a following, but you haven't seen anything until you meet those that love, crave and abuse their Leica M6.

However, it must be noted that yes, Leica is making a"new" film camera, but it sadly wasn't what the community was expecting or needing. I personally think Leica has missed a valid opportunity for a new and improved Leica M film camera that is affordable, and if it was to be designed around the M6, well need I say anymore?

If you have enjoyed this article then you might find our guide to the best Leica cameras (opens in new tab) of interest. Likewise, our handy guide to the best Leica M lenses (opens in new tab) for your rangefinder bodies, or if you want something more hands-on, why not take a look at either our Leica M11 review (opens in new tab), or take a deep dive into the hybrid Leica world with our review of the Leica Q2 Reporter (opens in new tab).