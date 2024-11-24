Explore the tumultuous 1980s in Britain through photography – from Thatcherism to Black femininity

'The 80s: Photographing Britain' will open the Tate Britain in London from 21 November 2024 to 05 May 2025

Two people kissing in he street
(Image credit: David Hoffman, Nidge & Laurence Kissing, 1990 © David Hoffman)

Bringing together 350 images and archival materials, this fall the Tate Britain in London, England, will present The 80s: Photographing Britain, highlighting the decade as a pivotal moment for the medium of photography.

The exhibition will explore how photographers used the camera to respond to the seismic social, political and economic shifts around them. Through the lenses of these photographers, viewers will be able to understand how the medium became a tool for social representation, cultural celebration and artistic expression throughout this important period for photography.

