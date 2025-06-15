David Bailey is not only one of the best photographers ever, with his iconic fashion and portrait images – he defined the creative and cultural revolution of the Sixties.

Now, the Marta Ortega Pérez (MOP) Foundation presents a major exhibition celebrating his legacy, featuring over 140 of his photographs, including never-before-exhibited works.

Bailey's name resonates with anyone interested in fashion photography or 20th century culture – and if you know his work, you're likely a fan already. I certainly am.

Sue Purdy Advertising (Image credit: David Bailey)

He famously started breaking the conventional photographic rules early in his career, boldly following his own artistic vision. More than just a photographer, he became a celebrity in his own right and a master of visual language. His work changed the face of fashion photography, portraiture, and culture.

David Bailey's Changing Fashion opens June 28 2025, at the MOP Foundation's exhibition space in A Coruña, Galicia, Spain.

This must-see show takes you on a journey through the glamor and edge of the Sixties and Seventies, and through the lens of a true innovator. The exhibition is on display until September 14 2025.

Penelope Tree as Mickey Mouse, 1970 (Image credit: David Bailey)

David Bailey's Changing Fashion also features his legendary 1965 Box of pin-ups – a portfolio including 36 influential cultural figures featuring the likes of Mick Jagger, Rudolf Nureyev, Jean Shrimpton, Michael Caine, Cecil Beaton and, controversially at the time, the notorious London gangsters, Reggie and Ronnie Kray.

You will also experience a newly commissioned film that reimagines Box of pin-ups, and a special takeaway publication, inspired by Ritz – the cult celebrity and fashion magazine that Bailey co-founded with David Litchfield in 1976.

Anjelica Huston & Manolo Blahnik, 1973 (Image credit: David Bailey)

"Without question, David Bailey is a master of a visual language that is uniquely his own," says MOP Foundation president, Marta Ortega Pérez.

"From the early days, he consistently backed his own vision, breaking the rules of fashion photography and inventing new ones at will. No one moved with greater ease through the worlds of Sixties music, fashion and style.

"I am thrilled that with this exhibition, we have been able, once again, to champion world-class photography at our space in A Coruña. This exhibition captures a fleeting golden moment that utterly changed the history of style, photography and culture."

For more information about David Bailey's Changing Fashion, visit the MOP Foundation website.

