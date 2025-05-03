Charles Darwin in Stories – Brought to Life. Frameless and the National Portrait Gallery. MediaCity, Greater Manchester

The UK's National Portrait Gallery is breaking new ground with its first ever immersive art experience, Stories – Brought to Life, open now at MediaCity in Greater Manchester.

Showing until August 31, the exhibition marks the first time that the National Portrait Gallery has presented its collection through a large-scale cinematic experience, blending portraiture, storytelling and visual effects in a completely new way.

Created by Frameless, one of the UK’s leading creators of immersive exhibitions, the experience is based on portraits from the Gallery’s collection and takes visitors on a multi-sensory journey through the lives of some of Britain’s most iconic figures.

From monarchs and cultural icons to activists and pioneers, the show explores the stories behind the faces that have helped shape British history and identity, including David Bowie, Audrey Hepburn, Winston Churchill, Amy Winehouse, Queen Elizabeth I, Malala Yousafzai and Charles Darwin.

Audrey Hepburn in Stories – Brought to Life. Frameless and the National Portrait Gallery. MediaCity, Greater Manchester (Image credit: National Portrait Gallery / David Parry)

Presented in a 10,000 sq ft purpose-built digital gallery, the show uses wall-to-wall projection, spatial sound, 2D and 3D animation, and subtle cinematic transitions to 'unframe' each portrait.

The Frameless team worked closely with curators from the National Portrait Gallery while also partnering with Hollywood visual effects studio Cinesite, known its their work on the Harry Potter and Marvel franchises, to develop an emotionally rich experience that balances historical accuracy with a dramatic visual style.

Each 'frame' draws from archival footage, speeches, written texts and animation to bring a new dimension to the original artwork. The sitters' stories unfold through voice, movement and music, immersing viewers in an evolving narrative.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where possible, real audio recordings are used, while elsewhere, original narration based on the sitters’ writings or words provides a new layer of insight.

Stories – Brought to Life. Frameless and the National Portrait Gallery. MediaCity, Greater Manchester (Image credit: National Portrait Gallery / David Parry)

"The National Portrait Gallery’s Collection is unique in being about people and for people, and the stories we tell about the individuals who have shaped our history and culture have the power to inspire and to bring people together," said Victoria Siddall, director of the National Portrait Gallery.

"Our history has always been one of innovation, so we are excited to partner with Frameless on this groundbreaking immersive experience featuring some of the extraordinary people in our Collection.

"I am grateful to everyone who has worked so hard to bring this project to life, and of course to the families, representatives and sitters themselves who have so generously allowed us to tell their stories and to take them to audiences outside our walls."

Stories – Brought to Life. Frameless and the National Portrait Gallery. MediaCity, Greater Manchester (Image credit: National Portrait Gallery / David Parry)

While immersive exhibitions are not new, the involvement of a major national institution like the National Portrait Gallery, combined with a collection of such historical significance, could signal a turning point in how museums and galleries think about engagement.

Crucially, it also means that the work can travel further and wider. Being the first major touring experience inspired by a UK institution, it may set a new precedent.

With a UK and international tour planned over the next two years, this project makes it possible for audiences outside London to encounter the collection in a gallery-like setting, reimagined through cutting-edge digital storytelling.

For more details on Stories – Brought to Life, check out the official National Portrait Gallery web page.

Oscar Wilde in Stories – Brought to Life. Frameless and the National Portrait Gallery. MediaCity, Greater Manchester. (Image credit: National Portrait Gallery / David Parry)

you may also like

Check out our other recent stories on galleries and exhibitions, including an incredible virtual Albert Watson Exhibition.