Explore the best camera kit in the world! Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 279 is out now

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now!

Subscribe today to get DP delivered to your door and device.

This month we have another amazing issue for you, featuring professional tips, reviews, and practical how-to guides. Here's a sneak peek of what's inside!

Shoot your best Black and White

Discover the captivating qualities of black-and-white photography! Starting from p36 we show you how to master the genre in the age of digital technology and explain the best ways of seeing the world in mono; with pro advice and imagery by Mostafa Nodeh (@ nodehphoto ). Photo: Mostafa Nodeh (Image credit: Future)

Don’t miss our 13-page guide to creative black-and-white photography – a classic method of stripping images back to the essentials. From p36, you’ll learn to think in monochrome and balance the contrast in any scene, for maximum impact. From composition to understanding the relationship between tones and the effects of scene colour on your monochrome results, by the time you finish this masterclass, you’ll be set to create timeless black-and-white drama like an expert.

Creative ways to use shutter speed

Why not change your choice of shutter speed to transform scenes? Flip to p24 to read Jeremy Flint’s (@ jeremyflintphotography ) feature on how to go beyond the overused clichéd techniques and gain pro insight into ways of using shutter speed for creative effects. Photo: Jeremy Flint (Image credit: Future)

Digital cameras are extremely powerful pieces of kit and there’s an endless array of images we can capture with them. However, there is always a danger that we forget about the core image elements that people like to see in a photograph. Stripping things back to the basics is often a great way to reset your visual goals. As such, be sure to read our feature on using shutter speed in creative ways. It might seem like a simple camera setting but, if you’re looking to refresh your photo style, exposure duration can be a perfect place to start. Find this feature on p24 of the issue and delve into Jeremy Flint’s top tips for success.

Self Exposed

Find out how you can shoot creative, abstract portrait shots at home with help from @ jakekehargill Photo: Jake Kehar Gill (Image credit: Future)

If you find yourself in an artistic rut, our Shoot Like a Pro feature can help! From p14 of the magazine, self-portrait expert Jake Kehar Gill takes us behind the scenes on one of his conceptual shoots to teach us how to create mesmerising shots without even having to leave our living rooms. Liven up your selfies and learn key portrait lighting skills for use with clients in the process.

Top-tier reviews

Our new Leaderboard is an exciting live snapshot of the photo industry, listing the very best cameras, lenses, accessories, software and more. Stay tuned to see if your camera reaches the top! (Image credit: Future)

Then, in our reviews section, we take the brand-new Fujifilm X100VI for a spin to see if it can live up to the hype of its predecessor. We also take a look at DXO PureRAW 4 to find out how it can breathe new life into your older RAW files and bring them bang up to date. Don’t miss our Kit Leaderboard this month to discover if last month’s top camera has been knocked off the number 1 position and gain a pro snapshot of the photo market.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pro advice from the DP community

From food photography and marketing your work to taking on new challenges, we've got you covered if you want to make money from your photos! Photo: Leonora Brebner (Image credit: Future)

Our network of professional photographers offers indispensable insight into everything you need to know! In this issue, Leonora Brebner (@lrb_creative) shows you how to tell the world about your photography and how to use marketing to reach the right clients for you. From p72 Claire Gillo (@clairegillophotography) explains how to push yourself out of your comfort zone to create new challenges.

Get your copy of DP Issue 279 today!

Get a digital copy instantly on your digital device

Where to find Digital Photographer

Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.

Don't miss out on all of this essential professional-level advice. Get your copy of Digital Photographer now.

Why not Subscribe for a print copy or you can read us on your mobile device with a digital subscription.

You can get your copy of Digital Photographer in stores - but if you can't get out, then order a copy direct from us, either in print or digital form.

For printed back issues go to Magazines Direct

For digital editions of the magazine, you have a variety of options available:

Apple app (for iPhone and iPad)

PocketMags app (multi-platform app for Android and other devices)

Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop and smartphone)

Readly (all-you-can-eat digital magazine subscription service)

Connect with us

Find us on Facebook and Twitter and subscribe to Digital Photographer, to ensure you never miss an issue!

Digital Photographer on Facebook

Digital Photographer on Instagram

Digital Photographer on Twitter

Digital Photographer is a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts and amateurs alike! Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.

Read more:

Essential exposure technique: settings for seamless backgrounds

Photo therapy: the art of patience - why it's worth waiting!

Adapt and conquer! Learn to use lens adaptors the right way

Lighthouse photography: learn to compose images of very tall subjects