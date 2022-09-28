Ever wanted to have your own action figure? Hasbro makes the dream possible!

Ever wanted to be a Ghostbuster? Or maybe even Spider-Man? Thanks to the Hasbro Selfie Series project, anyone can now be a hero with the help of impressive 3D printing technology, combined with your own photography and selfies.

"Make room for yourself on your shelf" is the slogan that accompanies this latest customization project, but it will only be available in the US for the time being.

The Hasbro Selfie Series (opens in new tab) project is described as the latest groundbreaking endeavor in 3D printed technology, using advanced 3D printing methods combined with real images in an attempt to create personalized action figures that can be customized to suit a range of popular culture brands, manufactured at scale.

As part of a collaboration with the Formlabs Factory Solutions team, this project will bring mass customization to sci-fi fandoms, allowing comic book and Star Wars fans to become part of their favorite stories, with their own immortalized action figure.

OC (original characters) are becoming extremely popular in the areas of online fandom communities and social groups, cosplay, and even fan-fiction writing. The idea of a fan creating a role for themselves among their favorite fictional worlds and franchises is a potential new market that Hasbro has seemingly pounced on.

The characters and franchises offered by the Hasbro Selfe Series, that can be customized with your own face, include the potential to become a Mandalorian Warrior, a Stormtrooper, X-wing Pilot, Rebel Princess (classic white Leia suit), The Black Panther, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Iron-Man, Male or Female Ghostbuster Rookie, Snake Eyes, Scarlett (G.I.Joe), a Red Power Ranger, and Pink Power Ranger.

This one-of-a-kind experience will be launching in Fall 2022 (this Friday) after launching the product at San Diego Comic-Con, as reported by (opens in new tab) DP Review. Though, the downside is that this Selfie Series project is exclusively available only via the Hasbro Pulse mobile app, and in the US only. It's unclear as to whether the app and the customizable figures will be available worldwide at a later date.

You must be aged 16 or over and based in the US to order a custom figure, and there are specific criteria that your minimum of five selfie headshots must meet in order to be accepted via the Hasbro Pulse app. To add salt to the wound, there's rumored to be a 45-day delay in the creation and shipping of the custom figures.

There are of course some amazing and slightly concerning potential uses for this printing technology, there's no doubt that it would be great for kids to see themselves as their favorite superhero - but what if someone used your face without your consent? What would happen if someone decided to use a celebrity, TV personality or maybe a Political figure as the subject of one of these figures?

On a more positive note, imagine the potential if these figures are created with removable heads! If you don't fancy being a Stormtrooper one day, just swap heads with a Jedi figure instead! To register your interest and be notified when the figures are available for order visit the Hasbro Selfie Series (opens in new tab) website.

